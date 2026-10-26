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PLANET OF THE GRAPES to Return to NYC for Thanksgiving Performances

Peter Michael Marino's inventive production blends Victorian toy theater with sci-fi spectacle at Under St. Marks in the East Village.

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PLANET OF THE GRAPES to Return to NYC for Thanksgiving Performances

The wildly inventive, tabletop, sci-fi adventure 'Planet of the Grapes' returns to NYC for two performances on Thanksgiving weekend, following its 4-star, Malcolm Hardee Comedy Award-nominated run at 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. 'Planet of the Grapes' transports audiences to a futuristic world where talking grapes reign supreme and humans are rendered speechless. Created and performed by Peter Michael Marino, this fast-paced comedic homage blends the charm of Victorian toy theater with the sci-fi spectacle of the 1968 classic 'Planet of the Apes,' creating an interactive and immersive adventure packed into a juicy 60-minutes.

The production is directed by Michole Biancosino, with an original electronic score by Michael Harren, and features Planeteer Cecilia Arana. The show plays Thanksgiving weekend November 27 & 28 at 7:00 P.M. at the legendary Under St. Marks in the East Village. Recommended ages 8+. Tickets available at www.planetgrapeshow.com.

In 'Planet of the Grapes,' an American astronaut crew crash-lands on a distant planet where an intelligent, articulate, and evolved grape society enslaves mute humans like laboratory monkeys. What unfolds is a high-energy theatrical experience that spills off the cutting-board stage and into the audience - blending satire, spectacle, and unleashed imagination with uncorked, creative madness. Performed on a carefully concocted tabletop stage - complete with hundreds of grapes, dozens of corks, and a pocket universe of scenery - the production brings big ideas to small scale while playfully exploring themes of science vs. religion, class clashes, planetary concerns, and humanity's sense of superiority.

Event Details

November 27 & 28 at 7:00 P.M.

Under St. Marks, East Village

Recommended ages 8+

Tickets: www.planetgrapeshow.com

Photo Credit: @Mikiodo


Photo Credit: @Mikiodo
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