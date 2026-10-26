Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PLANET OF THE GRAPES to Return to NYC for Thanksgiving Performances
Peter Michael Marino's inventive production blends Victorian toy theater with sci-fi spectacle at Under St. Marks in the East Village.
The wildly inventive, tabletop, sci-fi adventure 'Planet of the Grapes' returns to NYC for two performances on Thanksgiving weekend, following its 4-star, Malcolm Hardee Comedy Award-nominated run at 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. 'Planet of the Grapes' transports audiences to a futuristic world where talking grapes reign supreme and humans are rendered speechless. Created and performed by Peter Michael Marino, this fast-paced comedic homage blends the charm of Victorian toy theater with the sci-fi spectacle of the 1968 classic 'Planet of the Apes,' creating an interactive and immersive adventure packed into a juicy 60-minutes.
The production is directed by Michole Biancosino, with an original electronic score by Michael Harren, and features Planeteer Cecilia Arana. The show plays Thanksgiving weekend November 27 & 28 at 7:00 P.M. at the legendary Under St. Marks in the East Village. Recommended ages 8+. Tickets available at www.planetgrapeshow.com.
In 'Planet of the Grapes,' an American astronaut crew crash-lands on a distant planet where an intelligent, articulate, and evolved grape society enslaves mute humans like laboratory monkeys. What unfolds is a high-energy theatrical experience that spills off the cutting-board stage and into the audience - blending satire, spectacle, and unleashed imagination with uncorked, creative madness. Performed on a carefully concocted tabletop stage - complete with hundreds of grapes, dozens of corks, and a pocket universe of scenery - the production brings big ideas to small scale while playfully exploring themes of science vs. religion, class clashes, planetary concerns, and humanity's sense of superiority.
Event Details
November 27 & 28 at 7:00 P.M.
Under St. Marks, East Village
Recommended ages 8+
Tickets: www.planetgrapeshow.com
Photo Credit: @Mikiodo
Photo Credit: @Mikiodo
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