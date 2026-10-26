PIZZA PARTY to Make Debut at FRIGID New York's Days of Dead

ArtPlus presents Pizza Party, an original bilingual Peruvian musical, for two performances at Under St. Marks as part of FRIGID New York's Days of the Dead Festival. The production plays Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Audiences can experience the show in person in New York City or watch via livestream from anywhere in the world.

Set in Queens, Pizza Party follows Juliana, a young woman who takes advantage of her mother's trip to Peru to throw a secret Halloween party at home. Her mother has traveled to honor the memory of her late sister, Margareth, but the evening takes an unexpected turn when Margareth's spirit appears.

Blending comedy, supernatural surprises, and original storytelling, Pizza Party draws inspiration from the unique coexistence of Halloween and Peru's Día de la Canción Criolla, both celebrated on October 31. Its bilingual adaptation brings Peruvian cultural traditions and family relationships to the stage in a theatrical experience for audiences in New York and beyond.

The production is directed by Jenny Prada and produced by ArtPlus. The cast features Alessandra Rivera, Mario Mazzotti, and Ariel STR.

Performance Details

Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Under St. Marks, East Village, Manhattan, New York City

Attend in person or watch Pizza Party via livestream from anywhere in the world. Tickets for in-person performances and worldwide livestream access are available online at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1522/.

Creative Credits

Pizza Party

Created by Mario Mendoza and Sergio Cavero

Directed by Jenny Prada

Produced by ArtPlus

About ArtPlus

ArtPlus is a New York-based production company founded and directed by Jenny Prada, dedicated to developing and producing theatrical projects that bring International Artists and diverse cultural perspectives to New York audiences.

Photo Credit: Miranda Irabien



Photo Credit: Miranda Irabien

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