PHANTOM's Eric Anthony López On Apple's NO MORE TOKENS Podcast

Eric Anthony López (The Phantom of The Opera) recently appeared on APPLE's No More Tokens Podcast, Hosted by Daniel Marcha & Mahesh Kotagi (of FOX & MTV).

López discussed how 2020 has changed him, what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him as a Puerto Rican in the industry and what it's like being in the only major production safely running in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click Here To LISTEN

In 2018, then twenty-three years old, Eric Anthony Lopez made history by becoming the youngest actor since the musical first debuted on Broadway and in the West End in the 80s, approved by giants Cameron Macintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber to tackle the leading opera tenor role of Ubaldo Piangi in The Phantom of the Opera franchise, which he is currently covering (in addition to playing Passarino eight times a week) on the World Tour through 2022. He has appeared at SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE (Australia), DUBAI OPERA (UAE) MADISON SQ. GARDEN (US), TOKYO THEATRE ORB (Japan), TAIPEI ARENA (Taiwan) BIRMINGHAM OPERA (UK). Other credits include AMERICAN IDOL (FOX), CARMEN (Opera / London) & GRAMMY Nominated & TONY Award Winning BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES (Michael McElroy, Dir.)

