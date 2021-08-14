PASS OVER Announces Rush Ticket Policy

A rush policy has been announced for Pass Over in addition to the previously announced lottery!

Tickets will be sold at the BO only, starting at 10 am on the day of the performance, and will be available until the box office has sold 30 tickets. Two tickets are allowed to be purchased per person, first come, first served. Tickets are $32.50 + $2.50 per ticket.

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

PASS OVER features the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over also marks the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

Tickets are available to purchase through SeatGeek.com and will be on sale through Sunday October 10, 2021.