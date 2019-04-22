OUT THERE by Performance Art Duo Princess Captivates Audiences During 40 City U.S. Tour

Out There, the new thought-provoking concept video album accompanied by a live performance from the art-pop psychedelic band Princess, embarks on the second half of its 40 U.S. city tour. The piece debuted on March 1st at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and has since been galvanizing audiences across the country. Princess, embodied by artists Alexis Gideon and Michael O'Neill, has created a work that explores toxic masculinity and the role men can play during the current cultural reckoning of misogyny.

The creative spark that resulted in this performance piece was ignited in the wake of the first Women's March in Washington, DC in 2017. Princess describes Out There as a sci-fi feminist rock opera that is a cross between Beyoncé's Lemonade, Broadway's Hamilton, and the sound of German electro-pioneers Kraftwerk. The irony of two white men booking a cross-country performance art tour to deliver the message that men should listen to women is not lost upon Princess as their often humorous, self-critical piece reflects. Out There celebrates the power of the Divine Feminine through collaborations with musician JD Samson, visual artist Jennifer Meridian, and the band TEEN.

During the first half of the tour, the work has delighted, challenged and sparked important conversations among audiences who have witnessed it at The Bass Museum in Miami Beach, The Lab in San Francisco, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland, the DePaul Museum of Art in Chicago, and a dozen other cultural institutions.

Upcoming dates (listed below) include a sold-out stop at the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City on April 25th. New Museum associate curator Sara O'Keefe, when speaking with Pittsburgh's WESA, said of Out There: "What's exciting about the project is it takes up these issues through science fiction and is really harkening back to seminal music videos, which you may recall from early MTV music videos or early concept albums..." More details on the New Museum performance and how to be a part of the standby list can be found at the New Museum.

Upcoming Tour Dates Include:

April 22 | Contemporary Art Museum, Raleigh | RALEIGH, NC

April 24 | Metro Gallery | BALTIMORE, MD

April 25 | New Museum of Contemporary Art | NEW YORK, NY

May 3 | Center for Maine Contemporary Art | ROCKLAND, ME

May 30 | Zebulon | LOS ANGELES, CA

May 31 | Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego | SAN DIEGO, CA

Princess is a performance art duo, a collaboration between by Alexis Gideon (http://www.alexisgideon.com) and Michael O'Neill (https://www.michaeloneill.info) that uses music as the backbone of a multi-disciplinary practice. Princess explores queerness and the concept of masculinity. Simultaneously gay, straight, queer, masculine and feminine, Princess embodies the fluidity and coherence between the seemingly contradictory. Princess was formed in 2004 in the Chicago DIY Performance space Texas Ballroom. The duo released a self-titled LP and performed until 2006 when they went on to pursue other paths, reuniting for this project in 2017.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You