Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes
We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups for Halloweekend!
Broadway and Halloween are the perfect combination for the avid theater fan out there! Did you dress up for Halloween in a Broadway-inspired costume this year?
We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during Halloweekend and they sure did deliver! Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Little Shop of Horrors, and so many more from theater fans young and old!
If you're not already, make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest theater news and social roundups!
A post shared by a??Hannah Browna?? (@thegirlandtheatlas)
A post shared by Sean Patrick Murtagh (@seanieboysfnyc)
A post shared by Emily Earle (@_emilyearle)
Girl Scout from Beetlejuice pic.twitter.com/5e7iNuncyh- Heather Scott (@meadowmum) October 27, 2021
(sweeney todd is @prunewt !) pic.twitter.com/xkUDH35p7B- beadle goes 2 hell (@rottissimo) October 27, 2021
My Lydia dress from @BeetlejuiceBway pic.twitter.com/xjV6b5WqeQ- Alyssa DeNovio (@AlyssaDenovio) October 28, 2021
Newsies pic.twitter.com/xyuXdeOVuT- Heather Scott (@meadowmum) October 27, 2021
My angel of music and I pic.twitter.com/yKeDg1SOac- Holland she/her (@Hollyzabeth) October 31, 2021
?Girl, come in from the cold!? Eurydice from @hadestown pic.twitter.com/tpSvv5N7b2- Rylie Malm (@ry_malmer) October 30, 2021
Seymour and Audrey 2 pic.twitter.com/KplaWrYAZS- Heather Scott (@meadowmum) October 27, 2021
Eurydice from @hadestown this year ?? pic.twitter.com/Hy9u9lxodg- aggy? just finished squid game (@bwayagnes) November 1, 2021