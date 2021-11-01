Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Broadway and Halloween are the perfect combination for the avid theater fan out there! Did you dress up for Halloween in a Broadway-inspired costume this year?

We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during Halloweekend and they sure did deliver! Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Little Shop of Horrors, and so many more from theater fans young and old!

Girl Scout from Beetlejuice pic.twitter.com/5e7iNuncyh - Heather Scott (@meadowmum) October 27, 2021

My angel of music and I pic.twitter.com/yKeDg1SOac - Holland she/her (@Hollyzabeth) October 31, 2021

?Girl, come in from the cold!? Eurydice from @hadestown pic.twitter.com/tpSvv5N7b2 - Rylie Malm (@ry_malmer) October 30, 2021

Seymour and Audrey 2 pic.twitter.com/KplaWrYAZS - Heather Scott (@meadowmum) October 27, 2021