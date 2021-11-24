Our 20 Favorite Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. As in years past, several Broadway shows will perform outside of the flagship store on 34th Street, including casts from Six, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, Annie Live!, Chicago, Waitress, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Click here for our all-inclusive guide on this year's parade. As we await the 2021 performances, take a trip down memory lane with our 20 favorite parade performances of years gone by!

Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002:

Beetlejuice- 2019:

Newsies-2011:

The Wiz: Live- 2015:

The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997:

Grease- 1994:

On the Town- 2014:

Saturday Night Fever- 1999:

Young Frankenstein- 2007:

Hair- 2009:

Footloose- 1998:

Ain't Too Proud- 2019:

All Shook Up- 2004:

Pippin- 2012:

Legally Blonde- 2007:

How to Succeed...- 1995:

Oklahoma!- 2002:

Side Show- 1997:

SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017:

The Prom- 2018: