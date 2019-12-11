Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Presents Vadim Gluzman At Carnegie Hall, Plus Jessie Montgomery World Premiere Arrangement

On Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:00pm, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra returns to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to present a program celebrating the changing of the seasons. Artistic Partner Jessie Montgomery and composer Jannina Norpoth's brand new reimagining of Tchaikovsky's endearing collection of piano miniatures, The Seasons, adds to the slim collection of Romantic repertoire for small orchestra. Frequent Orpheus collaborator, violinist Vadim Gluzman, returns to perform Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

Of the performance, Gluzman says "What challenges and excites me the most today about performing Vivaldi's Seasons, is combining the vast knowledge and understanding of the baroque period performance practice with the energy and excitement of the modern world. Using baroque bow for clarity of phrasing, elegance and crispness of sound, yet at the same time projecting emotions that speak to all of us today. Vivaldi is timeless and universal in his appeal and it is an incredible inspiration and privilege to be bringing his music to life at Carnegie Hall!"

Orpheus violinist Renée Jolles remarks on the program, "Although our world today is so unlike the eighteenth century, audiences never tire of Vivaldi's iconic Four Seasons. Parts of these concertos have been used in hundreds of movies, television shows, and commercials, but when heard all together, their joyful wit and clever tone painting showcase our perennial cycle of life. This evening, collaborating with our dear friend Vadim Gluzman, we are using Baroque bows at his suggestion to further illuminate the musical gestures and special effects of Vivaldi's programmatic tone painting. This program spurred us to commission a new work for chamber orchestra, an arrangement of Tchaikovsky's The Seasons by our Artistic Partner, Jessie Montgomery. Favored by piano teachers everywhere, I last heard these pieces on a daily basis when my own children struggled through them!"

Orpheus gave the world premiere of Montgomery's Shift, Change, Turn, and Variations, a piece inspired by Tchaikovsky's The Seasons, in its 2019-2020 opening concert at Carnegie Hall in September 2019.

After the Carnegie Hall concert, Gluzman and Orpheus embark on tour to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College in Easton, PA on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Program Information

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:00pm

Link: https://www.carnegiehall.org/en/calendar/2020/01/25/orpheus-chamber-orchestra-0700pm

Program:

TCHAIKOVSKY (arr. Jessie Montgomery and Jannina Norpoth): The Seasons, Op. 37a (World Premiere, Orpheus Commission)

VIVALDI: The Four Seasons

Vadim Gluzman, violin

Single tickets start at $25 and can be purchased now at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, or visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office located at 57th Street and 7th Avenue in NYC. Orpheus subscriptions start at $59 and are available at orpheusnyc.org or by calling (212) 896-1704.





