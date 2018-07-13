Original PACIFIC OVERTURES Actor Ricardo Tobia Found Dead

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that Ricardo Tobia, best known for being in the original Broadway cast of Pacific Overtures, was found dead on Tuesday, July 10. Tobia and his dog, Sparky, were both brutally murdered in Pittsburgh.

The suspect, 35-year-old Joseph Martin, has been arrested.

Tobia appeared in the original Broadway cast of Pacific Overtures in 1976. He went on to perform in the West Coast Tour cast of Pacific Overtures that same year. He is notably one of the first Asian performers on Broadway.

Tobia was a voice professor at Point Park University for 35 years, teaching people such as Tony Yazbeck, who went on to be a prominent performer on Broadway.

Beloved by many, Tobia "often went above and beyond for his students."

"He taught me how to have a thick skin," Ian Brown-Gorrell, one of Tobia's students, said. "He's very special to me for personal and professional reasons. And he's done this for a lot of people."

"With sadness we inform you that Ricardo Tobia, a private voice instructor at Point Park, passed away over the weekend," the University said in a statement. "Mr. Tobia taught at Point Park for 35 years, and was well-loved by generations of our students. Our condolences go out to his family, students, and colleagues."

