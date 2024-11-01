Original London Cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Transfer to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original 2024 Olivier Award-winning cast of Operation Mincemeat will reprise their performances for the musical’s Broadway premiere this spring. Original cast members, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts will begin preview performances on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Operation Mincemeat will officially open at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Thursday, March 20, after two sold-out years (and counting) on the West End.

This extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by the comedy troupe, SpitLip, comprised of Mr. Cumming, Felix Hagan, Ms. Hodgson and Ms. Roberts,

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, November 20 at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. A fan pre-sale will begin on Monday, November 18. For more information, please visit operationbroadway.com.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it received rave reviews, continues to play to standing-room-only crowds, and has cultivated one of London’s most fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers."

Operation Mincemeat went onto earn six 2024 Olivier Award nominations, winning Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. It was also named the Best New Musical at the 2024 WhatsOnStage Awards. Earlier in the show’s journey, Operation Mincemeat picked up the Off-West End award for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble, as well as The Stage Debut Award for Best Composer/Lyricist.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The musical was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

Biographies

David Cumming (Charles Cholmondeley) is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw him nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for originating the role of Charles Cholmondeley. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, David is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and a freelance actor/writer/director/composer in his own right. His multi-award-winning beatbox retelling of Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster, co-created with the BAC Beatbox Academy, was one of The Guardian's Top 10 Shows of 2018 and was later adapted for TV by David and the team for BBC Four. Further credits include: Theatre: Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre), Saint Jude (Swamp Motel: Composer/ Sound Design), Dog Show (Pleasance Theatre: Co-creator/Composer/Performer)

Film and TV: Hex Vet (Nickelodeon: Voiceover), The Amazing Mr Blunden (Sky Arts: Actor) Radio/Podcast: The Sink (BBC Sounds: Composer), Who Exploded Vivien Stone? (Fremantle/ Kill the Beast: Co-Writer/Performer.

Claire-Marie Hall (Jean Leslie) trained at Mountview Academy and is currently playing Jean Leslie in the Olivier Award winning Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre, a role she originated in the West End. Further theatre credits include Jean Leslie in Operation Mincemeat (Southwark Playhouse & Riverside Studios), Cosette in Les Miserables (West End), U/S Dea in The Grinning Man (West End), Cynthia Houston/Mama Mega in Spies Are Forever - West End Concert (Tin Can Bros/Lambert Jackson), Gabriella Montez in High School Musical (Hammersmith Apollo & National Tour), Tuptim in The King & I (National Tour), Innkeeper’s Wife in The Wicker Husband (Watermill Theatre), The Colours (Soho Theatre), On Hostile Ground (Northampton Royal & Derngate), The Wonderful Storybook (Theatre Peckham), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Outdoor Tour, Scoot Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Frinton Summer Theatre), The Sorrows Of Satan (Tristan Bates Theatre), Between Empires (St James’ Theatre & Edinburgh Festival) and Aladdin (First Family Entertainment, Jordan Productions & Hackney Empire)

Film/Television credits include Just Up Your Street and Aladdin (BBC Wales). Radio credits include When The Dog Dies and My Brilliant Divorce (BBC Radio 4).

Natasha Hodgson (Ewen Montagu) is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw her nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Ewen Montagu. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, Natasha is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and created and starred in her own critically acclaimed BBC scripted fiction series The Sink which was nominated for Best Podcast/Online Audio at the Audio Drama Awards 2021 and named one of the Top 20 Podcasts of 2020 by The Guardian. Theatre includes: Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre); Director’s Cut, Don’t Wake the Damp, He Had Hairy Hands and The Boy Who Kicked Pigs (Kill the Beast). Film and TV writing includes: Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (Channel 4), Dogs in Space (Netflix), The Amazing World of Gumball and Bravest Warriors (Cartoon Network). Radio and Podcast includes: Creator/writer The Sink (BBC)

Jak Malone (Hester) Jak Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside.

He won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, playing Hester in Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre.

Further stage credits include Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing he’s an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.

Zoë Roberts (Johnny Bevan & Others) Zoë Roberts an award-winning writer-performer, and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat, which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and for which she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Johnny Bevan & Others. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, Zoë is part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast. She specialises in making hugely entertaining, genre-defying stories infused with complete and utter silliness. Theatre includes: Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre, Riverside Studios, Southwark Playhouse, New Diorama); Saint Jude (Swamp Motel); the Ivy Isklander series (Swamp Motel); Director’s Cut, Don’t Wake the Damp, He Had Hairy Hands and The Boy Who Kicked Pigs (Kill the Beast).

Film & TV writing includes: Dogs in Space (Netflix) Podcast & Radio writing & performing includes: Who Exploded Vivien Stone? (Fremantle/Storyglass), Behind the Screams (Little Earthquake) and Eglantine Whitechapel: Supernatural Detective (Kill the Beast)