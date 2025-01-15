Original Broadway Cast of AIN'T NO MO' To Reunite For Apollo Theater Staged Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend of programs to call the community to action in the current political climate, The Apollo will present a free staged reading of the six-time Tony Award-nominated play Ain't No Mo' performed by the original Broadway cast on Monday, January 20 at the new Apollo Stages at The Victoria Theater.

Written by Obie Award-winning playwright Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo' is a satirical comedy that imagines an alternate world where the US government offers African Americans a free one-way ticket to Africa as a solution to America's systemic racism. Ain't No Mo' was nominated for six Tony Awards and two Drama Desk Awards. The production's celebrated small ensemble uses dark humor and swift role-switching to showcase how Black Americans have leaned on their community as a resource for resilience against oppression and in navigating their racial identity.

“Ain't No Mo's use of dark humor to showcase the complexities of the African American experience while highlighting the enduring fight for racial justice mirrors The Apollo's mission to celebrate Black culture and push forward critical conversations about race in the US. We hope this special weekend of events will help gather our community and encourage action and activism in this political climate,” said Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes.

This program follows The Apollo and WNYC's annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 19, which includes a discussion with community leaders and activists and artists on his legacy and current critical societal issues. This year's MLK program will gather prominent public intellectuals, community and faith leaders, authors and artists to discuss democracy and civil rights under the incoming presidential administration. Subsequently on January 20, The Apollo will host its annual MLK education event curated by Apollo Apprentices, in which youth leaders will discuss how environmental and food injustice impacts our lives and communities.

Space is limited, RSVP https://www.apollotheater.org/event/aint-no-mo.

This is a free event with a ticket required. Free tickets are also available at the Apollo Theater box office. You must show your e-ticket at check-in. Seating is by general admission and registration does not guarantee space. Doors open at 6:30PM. Tickets not scanned or picked up from the box office by 7PM on the day of the event will be released to patrons in the standby line.

THE APOLLO'S FREE MLK COMMUNITY EVENTS

Apollo Uptown Hall: MLK

Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Apollo's Historic Theater | 2 PM

This annual event, done in partnership with WNYC and the March on Washington Film Festival, will bring together Harlem and NYC audiences with scholars, cultural and community leaders, and activists to engage in conversation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and how his teachings affect us today.

MLK Apollo Uptown Hall: MLK

Monday, January 20, 2025

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria | 3 PM

Apollo Education invites the community to join this year's MLK Young Changemakers event, honoring Dr. King's powerful legacy in a modern context. MLK Young Changemakers is a series of conversations in recognition of Dr. King's impact and the National Youth Day of Service where local and national youth leaders will explore how environmental and food justice impact our lives and communities.

Ain't No Mo' Stage Reading

Monday, January 20, 2025

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria | 7:30 PM

The Apollo in collaboration with the Black theater community, will present a FREE staged reading of Jordan E. Cooper's six-time Tony-nominated play Ain't No Mo' with an ensemble cast including Fedna Jacquet, Biko Eisen-Martin, Shannon Matesky, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Kara Young, with direction by Stevie Walker-Webb.