Orfeh & Andy Karl, Matt Doyle, and More Come to Chelsea Table + Stage in August

Chelsea Table + Stage has announced its star-studded lineup of artists for August 2022. The venue will present the Tony-nominated Broadway couple in "An Evening with Orfeh and Andy Karl" on Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Also appearing this summer is Creed Bratton, best known for NBC-TV's "The Office," in an evening of music and comedy on Friday, August 5 at 7:00 PM. In addition, the Mingus Bands will launch a twice-a-month residency to celebrate the Charles Mingus Centennial, with Mingus Legacy starting on Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Then on Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 at 7:00 PM, 2022 Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will debut at the venue with his concert "New York Summer." Tickets range from $20-$95, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

ORFEH and Andy Karl

Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. They co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). The sexy, funny and enormously talented duo will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of heart-stoppers and chart-toppers.

Friday, August 5 at 7:00 PM

Mysterious, eccentric, good-hearted, and talented are all words that have been used to describe actor and musician Creed Bratton over the years. Creed may be best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award-winning, critically acclaimed NBC series "The Office." Fans worldwide grew to love him as Dunder Mifflin's quality assurance director who unapologetically forgets the names of his co-workers, and says bizarre confusing statements on a regular basis. If Creed was onscreen, laughs were sure to follow. Creed is also an established musician with a career in music that spans nearly five decades, and he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

MINGUS DYNASTY

Thursdays, August 11 and 25 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

Join us to explore the legendary works of the great American composer and celebrate his centennial year. The nimble and expert 7-piece Mingus Dynasty was the first band Sue Mingus organized after Charles Mingus' death in 1979, collaborating with his own sidemen to honor the life and work of the bassist and composer. Because Mingus always said he was first and foremost a composer, and because he left behind over 300 compositions that deserved to be played, a band carrying on his music became a natural, if unanticipated, mission. Today, four decades later, the rich legacy of Mingus music ignites the bandstand while new generations of musicians add their individual voices and continue to celebrate and explore this rich and varied musical legacy.

Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 at 7:00 PM

Following his Tony-winning performance as Jamie in Company on Broadway, Matt Doyle returns to the New York City concert scene with a brand-new set. The evening will blend musical theater, standards, and pop classics, all arranged by composer, Will Van Dyke. His other Broadway/Off Broadway credits also include Tony-winning musicals The Book of Mormon (in the lead role of Elder Price) and Spring Awakening; Best Play winner War Horse; the revivals of Bye, Bye Birdie; Sweeney Todd; and West Side Story, in addition to A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, Giant, and Jasper in Deadland. On, screen, he has appeared "The Code" (CBS), the original "Gossip Girl" (CW), and HBO MAX's new "Gossip Girl." Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and at symphonies across the country.