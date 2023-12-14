Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE

The Color Purple is in theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
Oprah has revealed that she faced pressure to cast stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna in The Color Purple movie musical.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey shared that while the original film was a commercial success, there was still concern from producers over selling the movie musical adaptation to audiences. She was asked to cast big names like Beyoncé and Rihanna for a box office boost. 

"To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different. Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé," she reveals. "'Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?'"

While the film's director, Blitz Bazawule, previously worked with Beyoncé on her Black Is King film, Winfrey says that the two musical powerhouses were never in consideration for the roles.

"We’re sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.' I do remember conversations about, 'Y’all, Beyoncé is going to be busy this year.' It wasn’t even a negotiation, because you’re not getting Beyoncé."

The musical's cast – led by Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson – have received early praise for their performances in the film, with Barrino and Brooks already receiving Golden Globe nominations.

Also featured in the cast are Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, Ciara, Jon BatisteLouis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The Color Purple is in theaters on December 25. The soundtrack will be released tomorrow, December 15.

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here:



