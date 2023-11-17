Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Muiscal Reactions After Debut Public Screening

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The first reactions to the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple are here!

While formal reviews will be released at a later date, take a look at what the first audiences who have seen the movie posted to social media.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The adaptation of the Broadway musical stars Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), H.E.R. (Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), and Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

The film also features performances from Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, Jon Batiste, Elizabeth Marvel, Louis Gossett Jr., Ciara, and more.

Ahead of the film's December 25 release, read the reactions from the first audiences who have seen the picture below!

The Color Purple is FANTASTIC YALL!!



The music, The actors, The direction, The Choreography, The Adaptation, The duration, The intention is BOLD. — JabbarLewis (@jabbardlewis) November 17, 2023

I saw the new "The Color Purple" yesterday. I'm not a crier, but this one made me cry. It's one of the most beautiful movies I've ever seen (cinematography, acting, singing). Give Fantasia the Best Actress award right now. Everyone gave their all, and you can tell. Wow. — Moises Mendez II (@MoisesFenty) November 17, 2023

Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple is a show stopping crowd pleaser. This bold and fresh new take on the Alice Walker novel pays homage to the original film as well as the broadway musical while still standing out on its own. The cast is a shoo-in for Best Cast Ensemble and will… pic.twitter.com/Sow5RbYY3z — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 17, 2023

The entire cast of THE COLOR PURPLE shines but wow oh wow @thedanieb stole it for me. This is a star turn and her chemistry with Corey Hawkins is electric. Get ready to be singing "Hell No" all season. pic.twitter.com/GdePBauCqU — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) November 17, 2023

I fear I don’t have the right words to express the impact The Color Purple has made on me. It’s the most beautiful movie I’ve ever seen. It deserves everything. Give Fantasia Barrino all her flowers. Wow. — Rosy Cordero (@SocialRosy) November 17, 2023

Blitz Bazawule's #TheColorPurple is a real triumph (and major Oscar contender) full of so much love, incredibly passionate performances and music you feel in your soul. Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast and beautiful direction, there wasn't a dry eye in the house at the end.… pic.twitter.com/uYfVc9U2xg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 17, 2023

#TheColorPurple powerfully adapts the show's stunning music and emotional story to the screen. The music video-y direction leaves something to be desired, but the entire cast is excellent, especially supporting turns from Henson and Brooks. Fatima Robinson's choreo is STUNNING. pic.twitter.com/hXoOsTmLEb — Larry Fried @ DOC NYC 2023 (@_heylarry_) November 17, 2023

#TheColorPurple REVIEW: PERFECTION! An iconic classic retold with an amazing cast, one of the best ensembles ever united! The chemistry fills you up with emotion. Goes without saying it’ll sweep the Oscars. Not just another musical, it’s one of the best movies ever! A fitting end pic.twitter.com/PRbezLsIRK — Atom (@theatomreview) November 17, 2023

#TheColorPurple is a dynamic piece of art that features stirring performances from Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson, led by the powerful Fantasia Barrino. I still prefer the original, but the performances and stunning visuals in this "bold new take" are undeniably enchanting. pic.twitter.com/YW1bu2xVci — Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies_) November 17, 2023

Oscars, Make room for Fantasia! This is a powerhouse performance of Celie. Blitz assembled an incredible roster of talent to pull off this stellar adaptation. Taraji P. Henson is a powerhouse and This film is perfection on every level from acting to crafts. #TheColorPurple pic.twitter.com/ueK5KESc9O — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 17, 2023

The Color Purple has cannonballed into the Oscar race and making the biggest splash is it’s all-star cast. Taraji B. and Fantasia are both fantastic, but stealing the show is Danielle Brooks as Sophia. She just may be the new Best Supporting Actress frontrunner…#TheColorPurple pic.twitter.com/r9ljTAFQvn — Ryan Casselman ?Sundance24 (@ryan_casselman) November 17, 2023

Just watched The Color Purple and there’s so much to admire from the costumes to the choreography to the fantastic cast but for me it is all about this phenomenal performance. Bravo, Danielle Brooks. pic.twitter.com/iBfTRpzgJG — Dave Karger (@davekarger) November 17, 2023

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here: