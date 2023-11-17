Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Muiscal Reactions After Debut Public Screening

The Color Purple will be released in theaters on December 25.

Nov. 17, 2023

The first reactions to the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple are here!

While formal reviews will be released at a later date, take a look at what the first audiences who have seen the movie posted to social media.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The adaptation of the Broadway musical stars Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), H.E.R. (Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), and Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

The film also features performances from Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, Jon Batiste, Elizabeth MarvelLouis Gossett Jr., Ciara, and more.

Ahead of the film's December 25 release, read the reactions from the first audiences who have seen the picture below!

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here:



