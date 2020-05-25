On The Quays Hosts 5th Annual Pride Concert

On The Quays is celebrating coming out while staying in! For their fifth annual Pride celebration concert, they will be presenting The Electric Pride Party: Virtual Edition. "We wanted to create a space where we could still celebrate our beautiful community. We've been inspired by the adaptiveness of artists all over the world so we've decided to bring the party to you!"

On The Quays will host the virtual celebration on Saturday, June 20th at 3pm EST via Zoom and it will also be streaming live online at Broadway on Demand. Audience members can register for the event at onthequays.com/electricpride. The performance is free with a suggested donation and immediately following the performance, audience members will be invited to an at-home dance party.

With music direction and original arrangements by Keiji Ishiguri, the concert will feature live performances by Will Bellamy, Magdiel Cabral, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, American Idiot, Spring Awakening), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Hannah Fairchild, Injoy Fountain (NBC's The Voice), Deanna Giulietti, Zachary Infante (Alice by Heart, Kiss My Aztec), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On), Evan Maltby (Only Human, Pokémon), Hakim Rashad McMillan, Johnny Newcomb (Sing Street, The Last Ship), Michael Quadrino, Joseph Spinelli, Michael Jayne Walker, and Zia.

A percentage of donations will be given to The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBT+ young people and a portion will go directly to the performers at the event.

On The Quays is an international, New York City based, multi-disciplinary production company that is dedicated to telling relevant stories that promote empathy and build communities. Production credits include Stop/Over (Dublin Fringe Festival), RENT (Cas di Cultura - Aruba & Edinburgh Festival Fringe), The Last Days of Cleopatra (The New Theatre - Dublin), and FLOAT: A Short Film. www.onthequays.com

