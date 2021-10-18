Olivia Newton-John Will Appear on DANCING WITH THE STARS 'Grease Night' Tonight

Olivia Newton-John has been announced to appear on Dancing With the Stars tonight, October 18, for the competition show's "Grease Night".

People reports that Newton-John will appear as contestants dance to the music of the hit 1978 movie musical that she starred in as Sandy Olsson.

Newton-John will also be joined by cast member Frankie Avalon, who will sing his hit song "Beauty School Dropout" as Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten dance. Didi Conn, who played Frenchie in the original film, is also set to appear.

Other performances will include Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dancing to "Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)" and Melanie C and GLEB SAVCHENKO dancing to "You're the One That I Want."

Jimmy Allen and EMMA SLATER will dance to "Sandy," Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance to "Summer Nights," Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev dance to the original "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee," Suni Lee and Sasha Farber on "Born to Hand Jive" and The Miz and WITNEY CARSON to "Greased Lightnin.'"

After being saved from elimination last week, Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong will dance to to "There Are Worse Things I Could Do," Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will perform "We Go Together" and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will have "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Watch a promo spot for the new episode here: