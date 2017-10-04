Okieriete Onaodowan Signs on for LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub

From the original company of HAMILTON and most recently seen in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, Okieriete Onaodowan joins the 10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY concert on Monday, October 23 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) beginning at 6:30PM.

The concert is produced and directed by David Alpert (IF/THEN, The Trip to Bountiful, Artistic Director of Headline Programming at BroadwayCon) with music direction by Jason Wetzel (After Midnight).

Tickets are $15; $25; and $100 (VIP seats which includes an after-show champagne toast with the company) and are available at www.joespub.com.

In addition to Onaodowan (Hamilton, Natasha Pierre...), this year's lineup includes: Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, The Book of Mormon), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), James Snyder (Crybaby, If/Then), and more to be announced. Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) hosts the event. Talent is subject to change.

LIVING FOR TODAY raises money for Gilana's Fund, which provides funding for educational programming promoting acceptance and understanding of our communities, each other, and ourselves. The annual concert series, which serves as a platform to announce the annual recipients of Gilana's Fund, was created in 2008 just a year after the loss of Gilana Alpert at the age of 26, by her brother David, a director in NYC, and has helped raise nearly $50,000. Gilana's Fund has benefited over twenty five deserving non-profit organizations nationwide. Visit www.gilanasfund.org, or follow on Twitter @living4todaynyc and Facebook: www.facebook.com/livingfortodaynyc.

Past participants include Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, Jim Dale, Candice Bergen, Alice Ripley, Tituss Burgess, LaChanze, Tony Yazbeck, Aaron Lazar, Kerry Butler, Julia Murney, Jim Walton, Kate Shindle, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Stephen Spinella, Lena Hall, Erin Davie, Paige Davis, Tam Mutu, Emily Padgett, Eric Anderson, Jessica Rush, Janet Dacal, Nick Adams, and many more incredible performers.

"LIVING FOR TODAY is an incredibly special night for me, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating our tenth annual concert! In the midst of this administration, changing the culture and helping teach the world about acceptance is perhaps the most important thing I do this (and every) year. I'm thankful to have the support of these amazing Broadway performers as we raise money for my late sister's fund in the hopes that we can make a positive impact on the world. These days it's important to be a helper-to be the change we want to see in the world. It's crucial that we support organizations like Gilana's Fund that are doing something to make the world a more loving, accepting, and understanding place." -Director & Producer David Alpert

Living for Today: "Celebrates Acceptance", will take place on Monday, October 23 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) beginning at 6:30PM. Tickets are priced $15 and $25 and are available at www.joespub.com. There are a select number of $100 VIP seats which includes an after-show champagne toast with the company. More information can be found at www.gilanasfund.org/lft.

