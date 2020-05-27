Official Vocal Selections for SIX Are Now Available
Hal Leonard, the world's largest print music publisher, has shared via Facebook that the official vocal selections for Six are now available!
See their post below!
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.
Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.
