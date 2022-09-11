Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
Official: Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL for 10 Days After Positive Covid Test

Julie Benko to Play Role Through September 18, Lea Michele to Return September 20

Sep. 11, 2022  

Lea Michele announced on Instagram Saturday afternoon that following an inconclusive COVID-19 test and her developing 'early signs and symptoms of COVID-19, she will not be allowed to perform in either Saturday show as part of the production's safety protocols.

Late Saturday evening, she confirmed that she officially tested positive, noting "Unfortunately I have officially tested positive for Covid. In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theatre for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. FUNNY GIRL has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of Covid with close to a dozen company members currently out. We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet. This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back - you better get ready. See you soon. ❤️

The production confirmed as well, noting that "Lea Michele, who made a spectacular debut as Fanny Brice on Tuesday, has just tested positive for COVID and due to current Broadway protocols, will return on Tuesday, September 20th. The extraordinary Julie Benko will be performing the role of Fanny Brice for all performances through Sunday, September 18th. We are so thankful to the entire FUNNY GIRL company, including our standbys, understudies, swings and everyone working on the production for their remarkable commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience at every performance. "

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.


