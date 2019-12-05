Off Broadway League Christmas Toy Drive Will Benefit Children With Incarcerated Parents

The Off-Broadway League today announced that between December 11th and December 16th, it will partner with the Osborne Association - donating toys to children whose parents are incarcerated or in conflict with the law. It is the first time a major organization has partnered with the Association in order to provide toys for the children of inmates during the holidays. This year's Off-Broadway Holiday Toy Drive is being done online - and at the participating theaters. Buy a new toy ($10-$20) and get a "2-for-1" ticket code. Visit https://yougivegoods.com/holidaysoffbroadway for more details.

The Osborne Association offers opportunities for individuals who have been in conflict with the law to transform their lives through innovative, effective, and replicable programs that serve the community by reducing crime and its human and economic costs. It provides opportunities for reform and rehabilitation through public education, advocacy, and alternatives to incarceration that respect the dignity of people and honor their capacity to change.



"The Off-Broadway League is incredibly thankful for the support we receive from our audiences, says OBL President Terry Byrne. This holiday season we are grateful to pay it forward by providing holiday gifts for children whose parents are incarcerated or in conflict with the law. In partnership with the Osborne Association and our generous audiences, the Off-Broadway League hopes to bring a little holiday magic to those in need."

Participating Shows include

Bella Bella

City Center Stage I

Dr. Ride's American Beach House

Greenwich House

Fear

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Get on Your Knees

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Harry Townsend's Last Stand

City Center Stage II

Love Actually

Theater Center

Naked Boys Singing

Theater Center - The Jerry Orbach Theater

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

McGinn/Cazale Theatre

Perfect Crime

Theater Center - Anne L. Bernstein Theater

The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Minetta Lane Theatre

The Independents

Theater Center

The Office! A Musical Parody

Theater Center - The Jerry Orbach Theater

The Underlying Chris

Tony Kiser Theater





