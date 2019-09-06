ORPHEUS ALIVE Excerpt To Be Performed At Works & Process At The Guggenheim

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that excerpts from Orpheus Alive by Choreographic Associate Robert Binet and American composer Missy Mazzoli will be performed as part of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum's Works & Process series at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, New York City, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm.

Principal Dancer Heather Ogden and First Soloist Jenna Savella will dance the role of Orpheus, Eurydice will be performed by Principal Dancer Harrison James and Second Soloist Spencer Hack with Principal Dancer Sonia Rodriguez as Eurydice's Mother. The excerpts will feature music performed by the Mivos Quartet. This performance marks the National Ballet's first appearance at the renowned New York institution. New York City Ballet Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan will moderate a discussion with Mr. Binet, Ms. Mazzoli and dramaturg Rosamund Small about the creative process.

Orpheus Alive is a fresh re-telling of the myth Orpheus and Eurydice, a tragic tale of a gifted musician who, against all odds, travels to the underworld to bring his beloved back to life only to lose her again because of a moment of doubt. Mr. Binet has updated the tale by casting Orpheus as a woman and Eurydice as a man. Orpheus Alive is set to a commissioned score by Ms. Mazzoli with libretto by Ms. Small, set and costumes by Hyemi Shin and lighting by Tom Visser.

Orpheus Alive will make its world premiere in the 2019/20 season on a mixed programme with Balanchine's Chaconne at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto November 15 - 21, 2019.

Works & Process is a performing arts series that explores artistic creation through stimulating conversation and performance at the Guggenheim. The series commissions and champions new works, offering unprecedented access to some of the world's leading creators and performers.

