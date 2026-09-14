Video: The School of Drama at The New School Is Your Home for Fearless Artistry and Rigorous Training





In the heart of New York City, you’ll join the next generation of actors, directors, writers, and media technologists transforming creative dreams into reality. Learn from award-winning faculty whose credits span stage, film, and television and whose work is shaping the performing arts around the world.

Our BFA in Dramatic Arts and MFA in Contemporary Theatre and Performance give you the skills, the network, and the confidence to thrive anywhere. Here we honor histories while encouraging bold, innovative approaches that challenge and redefine the canon. Through interdisciplinarity, innovation, and collaboration, you develop the tools you need to tell stories in new ways and help shape a more just, dynamic, and inclusive future for the arts.

Tony Award nominees who developed their artistic voices here include Stevie Walker-Webb, Bekah Brunstetter, Jordan E. Cooper, and Stefania Bulbarella.

Now it’s your turn. Train here. Thrive anywhere. Create fearlessly.

Applications are open now for fall 2027.