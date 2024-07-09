ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Will Soon Be Available for Licensing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that Once Upon a One More Time has joined the MTI catalogue.

Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon a One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a clever twist: When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.”

Once Upon a One More Time weaves 23 of Britney Spears’ smash singles—like “Crazy,” “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Circus,” “Lucky,” and “Toxic”—into “a big, modern, musical dance party, with Britney’s beating heart at its core.” (ABC News)

Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO stated, “Seeing this show on Broadway, we immediately realized that there is nothing like the music of Britney Spears to energize both performers and audience members. With 23 hits from Britney’s catalogue, and a fun and brilliant book by Jon Hartmere, this is a show that will appeal to groups and audiences of all ages.”

MTI is currently developing a 60-minute Broadway Junior adaptation, and also announced that high schools across the United States will be the first organizations permitted to produce the full-length version, which will contain approved edits for schools. News on licensing availability will be announced shortly.

“We are excited to try something a little different when it comes to Once Upon a One More Time,” said John Prignano, MTI’s Chief Operations Officer and Director of Development and Education. “We know there is a huge demand from teachers and young performers who can’t wait to bring this show to their stages. Giving schools and youth organizations the first chance to produce the show is our way of saying thank you to the dedicated members of the educational theatre market.”

“I’m thrilled that Once Upon a One More Time will add more chapters to the fairy tale under Drew and John’s stewardship and couldn’t be more pleased with MTI’s plans for it,” added Jon Hartmere.

Licensing and additional information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).