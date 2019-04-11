ON YOUR FEET! National Tour to Play its Final Show April 14th

After 590 performances, the final performance of the First National Tour of On Your Feet! - the hit musical based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan - will be Sunday, April 14 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

The tour was seen by over 1 million people in 56 different cities across the United States.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 Grammy Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

The First National Tour currently stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed Puerto Rican breakthrough artist Eddie Noel as Emilio Estefan.

The cast also includes Broadway veteran Nancy Ticotin (West Side Story, In the Heights) as Gloria's mother, Gloria Fajardo; Debra Cardona (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as Hector's Mom and "Rent: Live" as Mimi's Mom, In the Heights) as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo; Jose Rosario, Jr. (On Your Feet! on Broadway, Hamilton in Chicago) as Gloria's father, José Fajardo; Ana-Sofia Rodriguez and Carmen Sanchez as Little Gloria; and Jeanpaul Medina Solano and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio. Rounding out the ensemble are Anthony Alfaro, Jonathan Arana, Skizzo Arnedillo, David Baida, Sam J. Cahn, Shadia Fairuz, Adriel Flete, Yesy Garcia, Devon Goffman, Ilda Mason, Alejandra Matos, Claudia Mulet, Marina Pires, Jeremey Adam Rey, Gabriel Reyes, Joseph Rivera, Maria Rodriguez, Shani Talmor and Claudia Yanez.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the National Tour of On Your Feet!, including Music Director Clay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (bass) and Edwin Bonilla (percussion). The other members of the orchestra include Emmanuel Schvartzman (Associate Music Director/keyboards), Jose Ruiz(trumpet), Jorge Castro (reeds), Stephen Flakus (guitar), Jean-Christophe Leroy (percussion) and Colin Taylor (drums).

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Clay Ostwald (Miami Sound Machine), On Your Feet! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

ON YOUR FEET! played its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on Sunday, August 20, 2017, having played 780 performances.

