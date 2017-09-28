ON YOUR FEET!'s Mauricio Martinez Will Be Honored at Leukemia Fundraiser in Manhattan

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

The Jane Elissa Extravaganza: An Intimate Evening with Broadway and Daytime Stars will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Manhattan's Marriott Marquis Hotel. The event benefits the Jane Elissa Endowment Fund for Leukemia/Lymphoma Research, as well as Cancer research, Broadway Cares, and other charitable causes.

The evening is sponsored in part by Bridgehampton National Bank. Celebrities who have attended and/or been honored at past events include Kelly Ripa, Josh Duhamel, Michael Weatherly, Cameron Mathison, Mark Consuelos, Sarah Michelle Geller, Jacklyn Zeman, James Barbour and Michael J. Fox.

Tony Award-winning producer Dale Badway (An American in Paris) is the Master of Ceremonies.

Bridgehampton National Bank CEO Kevin M. O'Connor will be honored with the Heart of Gold Award, while Anita Fischer of Anita Fischer Realty will receive the Charlotte Meyers Volunteer Recognition Award.

The Silver Star Award will go to Broadway's Mauricio Martinez, who starred as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!, a role he will continue playing in the touring production.

In addition to musical entertainment, guests will enjoy refreshments, silent and live auctions, raffles, goodie bags, and the Jane Elissa Mini Boutique.

Additional Broadway performers and celebrities will be announced.

Tickets range from $135-$1,000 per person. To purchase tickets online visit www.hatsforhealth.com/events. For credit card purchases or to make a donation, call Jane Elissa at 917-325-1085.

Fashion designer, artist and author Jane Elissa is recognized as a pioneer in mixed media/collage on fabric, which she began doing in the mid-'70s, when she painted over the stains on an antique shawl. Soon Jane was hand painting and/or applying applique culled from vintage fabric on blouses, jeans, and jackets, eventually catching the attention of buyers for Manhattan's exclusive stores. Today Jane's designs -- which also include hats, handbags, coffee mugs, luggage and wall hangings -- can be found on her web site www.hatsforhealth.com. (A portion of the sale of Jane Elissa hats benefits Leukemia/Lymphoma research.) Jane's memoir, Diary of a Lollipop in a Peanut Factory offers a glimpse of how her mother's cancer diagnosis thrust Jane into the spotlight as an advocate for Leukemia research. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Syosset, Jane Elissa resides in Manhattan.

