OKLAHOMA! On Broadway To Celebrate Sustainability December 18

The groundbreaking, history-making Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! will be celebrating sustainability next week on Sustainability Night, to be held at the evening performance, Wednesday. December 18.

The evening will feature participation by sustainability programs including Sierra Club, Community Garden Coalition, Bronx River Alliance and the LES Ecology Center. There will be a post-show talkback with the Sierra Club and New York Magazine's David Wallace Wells, author of "The Uninhabitable Earth." Mr. Wells along with Carl Arnold and Monica Ibacache from the Sierra Club and cast members will discuss the presently unsustainable U.S. agricultural system, what a small but growing number of farmers are doing about it, and what audience members and the public can do about it.

Sustainability is most often defined as meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. It has three main pillars: economic, environmental and social. These three pillars are informally referred to as people, planet and profit.

Oklahoma! producer Eva Price said "Agriculture is not something often thought of in New York City, but it plays a distinct role in our lives (and in those of our characters in Oklahoma!). Being able to engage in this vital, timely conversation about sustainability tonight is a great privilege, and we hope that through a productive and informative session that we will all be able to learn more about our earth and how our actions impact it."

The Broadway revival, under the direction of Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish, received two 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The cast features Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno (Tony Award nominee) as Curly, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker (Tony Award) as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mary Testa (Tony nominee) as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! opened April 7th, 2019, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway). Tickets are now available through January 19, 2020 at the box office, www.telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.





