Nuyorican Poets Cafe To Host Anti-Gentrification Event

On December 5th, the Nuyorican Poets Cafe proudly presents a panel with Jeremiah Moss (author of Vanishing New York), Sarah Schulman (author of Gentrification of the Mind) and Betty Yu (co-founder of the Chinatown Art Brigade). These activists and authors will discuss the personal and social impacts of gentrification, and explore effective forms of anti-gentrification activism. The talk will center on the history, and current state, of gentrification in the Lower East Side. Poetic performances by muMs, Caridad De La Luz, and Darian Dauchan will finish out the night.



The event is curated by Anne Patsch, and is part of a larger project that includes a series of walking tours and the forthcoming book 7 Wonders of the East Village. The tours and text use examples of spaces that have withstood decades of gentrification to illustrate the East Village's long history of activism, radical thought, and artistic innovation. The project is made possible with support from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.



RUNNING TIME

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Event 7 - 9 pm

The panel discussion runs for approximately one hour, poetry performances will follow for approximately 45 minutes.



TICKET PRICES

$10 online; $13 at the door; $7 for students at the door with valid ID



TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Visit www.nuyorican.org or use this shortcut: http://bit.ly/RecognizeResist



DIRECTIONS

The Nuyorican Poets Cafe (located at 236 East 3rd Street, between Avenues B and C in Manhattan) is a short walk from the 2nd Avenue Station of the F train and the Essex/Delancey Station of the J/M/Z trains. For more detailed directions or other information about the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, visit www.nuyorican.org or call 212-780-9386.



ABOUT THE ARTISTS



Jeremiah Moss

Jeremiah Moss is the creator of the award-winning blog "Vanishing New York" and author of the book Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul. His writing on the city has appeared in the New York Times, the New York Daily News, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, and the New York Review of Books. He works as a clinical social worker and psychoanalyst in private practice in New York City.



Sarah Schulman

Sarah Schulman is a novelist, playwright, screenwriter, nonfiction writer and AIDS historian. She is the author of the The Gentrification of the Mind: Witness to a Lost Imagination. The most recent of her 19 books are the novels Maggie Terry and The Cosmopolitans and the nonfiction work Conflict is not Abuse.



Betty Yu

Betty Yu is a multimedia artist, filmmaker, educator and activist born and raised in NYC to Chinese immigrant parents. Betty co-founded Chinatown Art Brigade, a cultural collective working with CAAAV's Chinatown Tenant Union to use art and culture to amplify the stories of tenants fighting displacement and gentrification. Yu's work has been exhibited at the Directors Guild of America, Brooklyn Museum, Margaret Mead Film and Video Festival, Tribeca's Film Festival's Interactive Showcase, and The Eastman Kodak Museum.



Craig "muMs" Grant

Craig muMs Grant is an NYC-based playwright, actor and performance poet. His critically-acclaimed solo play, A Sucker Emcee, premiered in NYC to sold-out audiences. As an actor he is best known for his role of 'Poet' on the HBO hit show OZ. As an internationally known spoken word artist, muMs has performed at various cafes, poetry houses and colleges campuses across the U.S., Europe and Africa. muMs' is also a proud company member of The LAByrinth Theater Company and Poetic Theater Productions.



Darian Dauchan

Darian Dauchan is an award-winning solo performer, actor, and poet who has appeared on both Broadway (Twentieth Century) and Off Broadway Theatre (Jean Cocteau Rep., Classical Theatre of Harlem). TV and Film credits include Law and Order, Nickelodeon's Bet the House, and the Lionsgate feature film Things Never Said. He was a member of the 2006 National Poetry Slam Team for the legendary Nuyorican Poets Cafe, was crowned the 2007 Urbana Grand Slam Champion for the Bowery Poetry Club. He is the 2016 Loop Station Vice Champion of the American Beatbox Championships and just recently completed The Brobot Johnson Project, a Sci Fi Hip Hop transmedia piece, with the support of the All For One Theater.



Caridad De La Luz

Caridad De La Luz is a multi-faceted performer known as "La Bruja", who recently won a Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship for work in the arts that has spanned over 20 years. She starred in the musicals Dancing in My Cockroach Killers, I Like it Like That, and Betsy. She is considered one of America's leading spoken word poets and was named one of the 'Top 20 Puerto Rican Women Everyone Should Know'. She has also received the Puerto Rican Women Legacy Award, The Edgar Allan Poe Award for excellence in writing from The Bronx Historical Society and has been titled a Bronx Living Legend along with a Citation of Merit from the Bronx Borough President. She has performed in venues such as The Apollo, Lincoln Center, Gracie Mansion, Cathedral of St. John the Divine, City Hall and in venues internationally. Since her debut performance in the famed Nuyorican Poets Café in 1996, she continues to host the Open Mic Monday nights there and a new monthly series called BEATNIX - a personally curated showcase of Latinx artists in the Beatnik Tradition every first Tuesday of each month. She is currently cultivating her own art space in the Soundview area of The Bronx called El Garaje.



Anne Patsch (Curator)

Anne Patsch is an NYC-based curator, artist, and author. She is the curator of The Wild Project gallery in NYC and author of the forthcoming book 7 Wonders of the East Village. Her work has been shown nationally and internationally, including exhibitions at The American Embassy of Rome; Nuyorican Poets Cafe, NYC; Carnegie Museum, Pittsburgh; Collins Gallery, Glasgow; and Nautilus Art Temporary, Berlin.







