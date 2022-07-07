Now Hiring: Sound Supervisor, Assistant Production Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/7/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director at Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Job Purpose: Deliver the artistic mission of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Manages: Music Director, Rehearsal Director/ Assistants, Dancers Reports to: Board of Directors ORGANIZATIONAL MISSION The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company (hereafter Calpulli) was founded in 2003 with the mission of celebrating the Mexican community through dance including live music. To this end, the organization produces performances via its international touring company, designs arts-in-education exp... (more)

Internships - Administrative: FALL 2022 GENERAL MANAGEMENT INTERNSHIP

RCI Theatricals is currently accepting applications for our Fall 2022 General Management Internship Program. RCI Theatricals is a Theatrical General Management Company that oversees managing, producing, and maintaining shows throughout various stages of development. Since our founding in 1997, we have maintained a powerful presence in the theatre industry, managing projects of all scopes - Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional, and Touring - and leveraging our experience and dynamic industry exper... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Associate

Literary Associate Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota Florida Full-time Annual Salary range $48,000 - $53,000 Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) seeking Literary Associate to work closely with Producing Artistic Director and Associate Artistic Director. Responsibilities include coordinating literary and dramaturgical functions for the theatre, such as: • Writing/editing playbill content, show blubs, special interviews, magazine articl... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Marketing Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Marketing Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

HVSF invites applications for an energetic, creative, and community-oriented leader to serve as its next Managing Director at this exciting point in the Festival's history. The new Managing Director will join Artistic Director Davis McCallum as co-executive leader to galvanize artists, staff, board and community in realizing the Theater's ambitious mission at a time of extraordinary transformation and promise and will have the opportunity to shape the design and function of a brand-new theater ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Front of House Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a creative, producorial-minded individual to serve as Artistic Associate. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director, the Artistic Associate will take on a vital role as part of the organization's artistic team. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Community Engagement

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit LORT organization located in Naples, Florida seeking a Director of Community Engagement. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regula... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Operating Officer- Overture Center for the Arts

Position Summary As a member of Overture's executive shared leadership team, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) will be results-oriented with overall responsibility for providing strategic leadership in all aspects of venue management, safety, and security in the multi-venue facility. This resourceful individual will oversee the planning and management of events, ensuring the development and implementation of innovative and cost-effective systems. They will serve as the primary steward of the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Knoxville Children's Theatre (KCT) is seeking an energetic and organized full-time TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (TD) to manage technical production of an annual 10-show season and help develop a quickly growing technical theatre educational program. Knoxville Children's Theatre, an education-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a local theatre company producing professional quality plays for children, by children. At KCT, children under the age of 18 are the actors, designers, and stag... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Covid Safety Administrator

TITLE: Covid Safety Administrator STATUS: Temporary Full Time, Non-exempt DIVISION: General Management REPORTS TO: Company Manager POSTITION AVAILABLE: August 1, 2022 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitment to artistic craft... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Private Residence

IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY for COSTUME/WARDROBE assistant. Retired director and wife remodeling closets and storage attic in suburban Stamford CT house looking for a wardrobe assist to help with transition, organizing, sorting, folding, setting aside for charity. Should have daytime availability July 8-15. Local applicants preferred, but easy commute from Grand Central, travel expenses reimbursed. Offering $20/hour, plus 2 tickets to Broadway show tbc after 25 hours.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House seeks its next Artistic Director - only the tenth Artistic Director in its storied 107-year history. The Artistic Director will be an individual who is confident, experienced, capable of energizing an entire company, and who will guide this historic LORT organization, building on its celebrated reputation for excellence. This is a rare opportunity to lead one of the country's oldest and most revered regional theatre companies. Cleveland Play House has engaged Management Con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Techincal Director

SUMMARY: Under the direction of the Site Administrator and Manager, Theater/Performing Arts, provide technical theater expertise and assistance for campus and community use of the theater, including controlling audio/visual systems, and building sets and scenic designs; perform a variety of technical work in the running, repairing, maintaining and rigging of theatrical equipment and related work. EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and five (5) years of audio and ligh... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: House Of Spirits-Seattle 2022

Casting a variety of talents for the "House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree show," coming to your city this fall. Note: The hit Los Angeles show (five stars on yelp!) House of Spirits is a 21+ immersive and interactive theatrical production inside of a macabre mansion. Guests enjoy drinks, live stage shows of music, magicians, and bizarre characters...or they can take their experience to a deeper level by searching the premises and interacting with the characters to find secret clues and h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead, Entertainment Technical Ops & Recruitment

Journey with us! Combine your career goals and sense of adventure by joining our exciting team of employees. Royal Caribbean Group is pleased to offer a competitive compensation & benefits package, and excellent career development opportunities, each offering unique ways to explore the world. Position Summary: The Lead, Entertainment Technical Operations & Recruiting is responsible for overseeing all technical entertainment staffing needs for the Celebrity Cruises fleet. This includes man... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: AEA Production Stage Manager

FIRST STAGE is committed to dismantling structures that may prevent ALL people from applying for employment with us. FIRST STAGE celebrates the richness of our world by cultivating Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity as they inspire the creativity that nurtures great art, artists, and audiences. FIRST STAGE acknowledges we have been party to supporting oppressive systems in the past and are committed to continuing to prioritize our journey in becoming an anti-racist and fully inclusive organ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Theatre of CT Now Accepting New Plays for Annual Reading Series

MTC is thrilled to be accepting new plays for our 2022 New Voices series! After a successful inaugural season, we can't wait to see what new and relevant plays will be presented to our audiences! DEADLINE IS AUGUST 31ST! Guidelines and submitting instruction can be found in the link below. SUBMIT HERE: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/newplays... (more)