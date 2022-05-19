Now Hiring: Props Master, Production Stage Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/19/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Institutional Giving Manager

The Wilma Theater seeks a persuasive writer and enthusiastic project manager to serve as Institutional Giving Manager. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Our FY22 operating budget is $4.4M and we seek to grow contributed revenue over the next three years. The Institutional Giving Manager is responsible for the Wilma's foundation, government, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: ZogCulture Event Staff

ZogCulture is seeking fun, energetic, and outgoing part-time Culture Crew Members for our in-person events that will be scheduled throughout the summer months. Candidates must be fully vaccinated (with booster), and live in the NYC / NJ area. Training for these positions will be held virtually ASAP, and all events will be held in-person from May through October 2022 during the work week. In-person event shifts typically occur between the hours of 8AM-8PM. In-Person Culture Crew ($20/hr.) J... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profess... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS GROUP SALES/PATRON SERVICES COORDINATOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Community Engagement

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit LORT organization located in Naples, Florida seeking a Director of Community Engagement. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the culture... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qual... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SOUND SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Immediate Casting - Comedic Singer/Actors

Silverwood Theme Park is still seeking two additional singer/actors for the upcoming 2022 season. Silverwood is located in Athol, ID just 25 minutes from the beautiful vacation town of Coeur d'Alene. Both performers will be in our new train shows and will also be participating in a new, limited-run musical review. Contract Dates: May 27 to September 25, 2022. ROLES Gertie/Female Singer (20-35): Bubbly, confident, energetic and genuine. Any ethnicity. Pete/Male Singer (20-35): Silly and ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Male & Female BIPOC Singer/ Movers for BRAND NEW DAY Concert

Seeking Male & Female BIPOC Singer/ Movers for BRAND NEW DAY Concert Located in Roanoke, VA, Virginia Children's Theatre produces a variety year-round, high caliber professional broadway-style musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. http://www.virginiachildrenstheatre.org/index.html Looking for 3 adult (male and female) BIPOC lead singers for our BRAND NEW DAY concert in July. You would be joined by 2-3 other professionals and a youth company of VCT singers/ dancers. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Embodied Belting: 4 Week Singing Class with Kevin Michael Murphy

Join voice teacher Kevin Michael Murphy in this 4 week class designed to help you find more ease and power in your Belting. This workshop is perfect for actors and singers looking to explore mind/body connections and be more playful and dynamic in their performing. Week 1: Primal Sounds and Baby Babbling- The Building Blocks of Effortless High Notes Week 2: Gettin' Bang for Your Buck- Optimizing Acoustic Sweet Spots for Easier Belting Week 3: The Bodywork of Belting- Unlocking the Pow... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Expert Book Writers

Temp Jobs - Creative: Counselors for Musical Theater Camp

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18 is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 67th Season (June 14 - August 2, 2022). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. Counselors must be able to work & reside on campus at Carthage College in Kenosha, WI for the duration of our camp season, June 14 - August 2, 2022. Full room & board prov... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director / Accompanist for Overnight Theater Camp (July 10-31)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater camp for ages 7-18 located at Carthage College in Kenosha, is seeking two Music Director/Accompanists to join our team for our 67th Season. We are seeking individuals available for our Second Camp Session: July 10-31, 2022. This is a staff-level position that pays $500-$600 per week, plus full room and board on a college campus (including a private suite with bathroom and 3 meals per day). Our MD/Accompanists teach vocal music an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Marketer

We are looking for a Theatre Marketer to join a new musical. "THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA" - Preparing, planning and managing the project to promote the musical and using promotional materials to do this. Promotional materials can include merchandise with a production logo, a programmer etc. - Create marketing campaigns, to buy tickets to the show. has posters in the majority of the underground tube station. The production starting to perform June 28th, the cast should perform on local ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development- Broad Stage

Position Summary Serving as a key member of the leadership team, the Director of Development (DOD) will lead and mentor an accomplished and engaged development team in achieving Broad Stage's ambitious revenue goals while aligning to Broad Stage's mission and values. The DOD will provide significant operational oversight, ensuring the effective use of systems including the PatronManager (Salesforce) database, and ensure strong donor cultivation, recognition, and stewardship practices. The DOD ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: AUDITIONS for Stage Coach Theatre's "The Curious Savage" by John Patrick

NOTE: Please let the director know if you cannot be there by 2:30pm. AUDITIONS for The Curious Savage Written by John Patrick Directed by Doug Clemens To receive access to the online Audition Packet, fill out the Audition Form here: https://tinyurl.com/55rj8tvt. The Audition Packet will help you prepare for the audition by containing sides that will be read during the audition and detailed character descriptions. Runs Three Weeks: August 26, 27, 28; September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 202... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking an experienced General Manager to join our team. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: 1. Provide leadership oversight and administrative direction to Human Resources, Finance, Payroll, Information Technology, and Facilities Maintenance departments. 2. Develop and execute Ogunquit Playhouse financial managem... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Production position for the 2022/2023 season

The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently accepting applications for the 2022/2023 Season. We are hiring Directors, Music Directors, Choreographers, Stage Managers, Lighting Designers, Audio Engineers, Costume Designers, Properties Masters and more. Each position comes with a stipend and any position that works directly with volunteers will be required to pass a background check. Open positions for the 2022/2023 season include: * Pippin (Show dates: August 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21) See... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Position: Technical Director Term Dates: Starts June 13, Full-Time Salary: $52,000 - $60,000 Responsibilities - Production • Maintenance / establishment / development of procedures and systems for all aspects of production, including but not limited to schedule, scenery, costumes/wardrobe, lighting, sound, props, rehearsal, etc. • Supervise and manage build / hang / install procedures and processes for all technical departments and serve as the technical liaison between technical/design p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC Operator

TCS is looking for a CNC Operator who can also do some carpentry and/or metal shop work during downtimes. Team player. Safety first. Can read drawings. Knowledgeable with all tools. $25/hr BOE paid weekly. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: THE WIZ (PRINCIPAL AUDITIONS) - TEATRO SAN DIEGO

THE WIZ - PRINCIPAL AUDITIONS Teatro San Diego San Diego, CA Audition Date Video Submissions May 10th - June 7th Callbacks June 17th - 19th Contract Non-Union Production $1,000 Stipend Rehearsals: July 11th - August 18th Performances: August 19th - August 21st Seeking The 1975 TONY® winner for Best Musical The Wiz. The smash hit sets Dorothy's adventures in the Land of Oz to a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music! Dorothy -Mezzo Soprano, G3-Bb5 -Bri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager & Lighting Supervisor

Job Summary The Production Manager/Lighting Supervisor is an integral part of the production team for Urban Bush Women. Supervised by the Producing Director and Director of Booking & Touring, the Production Manager/Lighting Supervisor serves as key point person for technical and production aspects of UBW's performance productions and all touring engagements. Production Manager/Lighting Supervisor is responsible for advancing all touring engagements, including communicating with venues abou... (more)