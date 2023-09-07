Now Hiring: Production Manager, Teaching Artist, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/7/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Michael Wilson Acting Workshops - Acting Modern Masters: Chekhov, O'Neill, Hansberry, Miller

Seeking participants for Michael Wilson's Actor Workshops. Award-winning Broadway director Michael Wilson to conduct a series of unique four-day acting workshops on the work of renowned modern playwrights - Chekhov, O'Neill, Hansberry, and Miller. The unique showcase format has attracted participants ranging from up-and-coming to Tony and Obie award-winning actors. Over the course of four days, Michael works with a small cast to stage an open workshop/rehearsals of scenes from classic pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

The College of Performing Arts at The New School is seeking a highly qualified Production Manager to join its production team. Supervised by the Producer for Theater and Opera, the Production Manager will oversee and support productions including but not limited to: mainstage theatrical productions, operas, musicals, ensemble concerts, experimental productions, external performance partnerships, and special events. The Production Manager is a compassionate and motivated administrator who priori... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for Theatrical Carpenters for an upcoming Production at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Signature Center. Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for Production Carpenter for an upcoming production at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Signature Center. Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise S... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MANAGER OF SPECIAL EVENTS & BOARD RELATIONS-

MANAGER OF SPECIAL EVENTS & BOARD RELATIONS- SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF SPECIAL EVENTS & BOARD RELATIONS. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timot... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager – Logistics and Trucking

The Assistant Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for numerous logistical and administrative tasks. Key Responsibilities:  Oversee warehouse supervisor and trucking personnel including the night time auxiliary crew  Coordinate load out schedules, balancing client needs with trucking and warehouse resources  Create packing sheets for all projects leaving the shop  Create truck pack drawings when needed  Price and procure outside trucking vendo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Teaching Artist

The Wilma Theater is seeking resumes from teaching artists of any experience level for the Wilmagination program, providing theater residencies to Philadelphia high schools. Pairs of teaching artists will work together to customize a unit that integrates the themes, narrative techniques and styles of a Wilma’s production into curriculum which culminates in students performing their own theatrical response to the play on the Wilma stage. This year's residencies will be surrounding Pulitzer Prize ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

Assistant Costume Shop Manager Job Identification: 15524 Posting Date: Job Schedule: Locations: Degree Level: Job Description: What We Are Looking For: The Department of Theatre Arts seeks a costume professional to join our design and technology team. The Assistant Costume Shop Manager supports all functions of the costume shop and serves as first hand for our season of productions—cutting and constructing garments, completing alterations, and keeping notes on project pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television recently represented by the hit musical COME FROM AWAY, as well as producing the Museum of Broadway in New York City. Candidate must be able to network, have pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Liaison

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: A Very Broadway Christmas

SEEKING: AEA Production Stage Manager for "A Very Broadway Christmas". This is a Christmas revue featuring Broadway talent from NYC, the Tampa Master Chorale, and a local Ensemble. The PSM will be needed for Tech Week prior to the performance.

DURATION: 12/08/23 - 12/15/23

REHEARSALS: TECH WEEK 12/08/23 - 12/14/23 (Times TBD. Must be available all day 12/13/23)

PERFORMANCES 12/15/23 4pm & 8pm (Must be available all day. Dinner provided)

Th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager for Regional Premeire

Teatro Dallas is looking for a new stage manager that would start Sep. 25. Shows would go til nov. 17. It’d be $1000 flat and nightly. This would be the first show in our season, a new played called Lirica (two kids in the universe) by internationally-acclaimed playwright Gustavo Ott. Contact this email for more info: mc.teatrodallas@gmail.com... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Stage Manager

... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: General Call: The Emperor's New Clothes

General Call: The Emperor's New Clothes Please direct questions to casting@virginiarep.org. (TYA) Book by Richard Giersch Music and Lyrics by Jason Marks Directed by Jan Guarino Musical Direction by Jason Marks A delightful re-telling of the classic story by the Brothers Grimm. Featuring a fun Broadway-style score, The Emperor's New Clothes tells the story of a haughty and selfish ruler who forbids the tiny town at the bottom of the hill from having any color whatsoever. But when a y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator

Join our team as our next Production Coordinator! In this role, you'd oversee the coordination and execution of a variety of events for The Clarice and its partners, including large and complex events. Best consideration date is Mon, Sep 11, 2023.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: GENERAL CALL: AUDITION for 2023 HAC NYSCA Grant winning play

Auditions by appointment for 2 staged readings of new play, "WTF Is This?" at Elwood Library in East Northport. Audition dates are 9/28-30. Roles: 1 female age 30's; 1 male age 30's; 2 children under age 12 (can be played by teens or older). More details on website at https://www.politicsconpollo.com. Click on the Auditions tab. Rehearsals will take place in person and on Zoom. Audition reels are welcome. Children under age 18 must obtain permission from their parent or guar... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for New Immersive Theater Production: No.9

Casting Call Write-Up: Title of Show: No. 9 Company: Roll the Bones Theatre Company Category: Immersive Theater Locations: Williamsburg, Brooklyn Hiring Timeline: Immediate Auditions: 9/5-9/6/2023 4pm-7pm onsite Compensation: $150-$300/show About the Production: Roll the Bones Theatre Company is holding auditions for performers to vivify their forthcoming immersive production, No. 9. No. 9 is an experimental nightlife space that fuses theater, art, music, food and beverage into ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Project Manager, Broadway & Theatrical

Job Title: Project Manager Hudson Scenic Studios is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and bespoke finishes servicing the entertainment and architectural industries. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Project Manager represents the company to clients and vendors, and is responsible for selling, bidding, and managing projects. The Project Manager works closely with project stakeholders to achie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Broadway Theatre Porter

Interested applicants should have a positive attitude, an attention to detail, are self-motivated, punctual, and must be good at interacting with the public on behalf of the Theater in a friendly manner. Porter duties include: - Maintaining cleanliness of Theater through sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, dusting, replenishing supplies, cleaning carpets, taking care of trash, cleaning the bathrooms and all surface areas - Preparing the house for the show each night - Opening the theatre for the day ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Marketing/Graphics Assistant

The Marketing/Graphics Assistant will be an essential part of Goodspeed Musicals’ creative marketing team, working in a fast-paced and positive environment. They will support and participate with marketing efforts to increase ticket sales and brand identity for Goodspeed Musicals through assisting with graphic design; social media execution; creation and distribution of promotional materials; creating video content; and providing administrative support for the department. The Details: Avail... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qual... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Hereville, a Nu Musical

Hereville, A Nu Musical Book by Robby Sandler with Jess Kaufman Music by Lizzie Hagstedt Lyrics by Robby Sandler Based on the HEREVILLE graphic novels by Barry Deutsch Directed by Laura Brandel Sand Castle Productions, Executive Producer, Becky Cherlin Baird Lead Producers; Sonia Ancoli Israel, Dr. & Mrs. Edward & Susan Cherlin CONCERT READING presented in partnership with JewCE! Jewish Comics Experience November 9th @ 6:30pm Center for Jewish History Theatre 15 W 16th St, New York, NY... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: PBT Twas the Night Before Christmas Open Auditions

Opportunity to perform with Providence Ballet Theatre in their original holiday production of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” December 14-16, 2023 at Rhode Island College. This year we celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the poem! Don’t miss out. Audition Details: Sunday October 1st Inter/Advanced Dancers 18+ 10:00-11:30am Dancers ages 8-12, 12:00-1:00pm* Dancer ages 13-17, 1:30-3:00pm* Audition class fee $30.00* Rehearsals on weekends starting October 13, 2023 Dancers over 18 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Account Manager Client Services West Coast

AKA NYC is an award-winning, fully integrated advertising agency with unparalleled expertise across the arts & entertainment, leisure, travel, retail, and tourism sectors. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and consumer experiences, we have a proven record of delivering cross-platform campaigns that get results for new brands and iconic institutions alike. Our clients include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Edge at Hudson Yards, YMCAs of Greater Ne... (more)