Now Hiring: Costume Shop Assistant, Production Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Jacketsmania

Temp Jobs - Creative: Toothy's Treasure: A New Musical Comedy

Toothy's Treasure will be presented as an Off-Broadway Workshop as part of The Theater Center's New Works Incubator Program. An interactive musical comedy about modern-day pirates. It follows a misfit crew on the journey to find a hidden fortune left behind by Captain Toothy. Being the first to Toothy's Island sounds like an easy task until the crew's beloved protagonist is abruptly murdered by navy sailors in the first scene. With no protagonist to hold the team together, the pirates decide ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Mint Theater Company

Mint Theater Company is seeking a motivated and mission-aligned Marketing Associate to support its marketing initiatives, promote the company's work, and drive ticket sales. The position reports to the Associate Producer and will collaborate closely with the Producing Artistic Director and external vendors, including a marketing consultant. This role is part time, starting at 16 hours a week, with hours possibly increasing leading up to and during production runs. The position is fully remote. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Skylight Music Theatre invites consensus-building entrepreneurs who bring positive energy and strong management skills to bear in a professional theater producing environment to apply to serve as the organization's next Executive Director. The Executive Director is Skylight's top organizational steward and is expected to form strong and collaborative relationships with all staff and Board members. The relationship between the Executive Director and Skylight's Artistic Director is of paramount i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Position Summary Working in full partnership with the Artistic Director and reporting to the Board of Trustees, the Managing Director will co-lead one of New Jersey's most vibrant cultural institutions ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. The Managing Director will support the Artistic Director's vision of developing, producing, and presenting work that sets new standards of artistic innovation and production excellence and develops deep relationship... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lighting Programmer - Event, Tour Dates & International

Rob Lake amazes millions around the world with his live performances, stunning television appearances, and even by implementing his illusions into theatrical shows, concerts, events and more. An incredible team brings the magic to life both behind the scenes and onstage. ​Lighting Programmer Experienced & trained programmer (Grand MA console). Fast programming ability is required. Attention to detail is required. ​ Due to the nature of touring, cues must constantly be updated based on venue... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

THE OPPORTUNITY: MOXIE Theatre, a game-changing, equity-driven, launchpad for women+ in theatre, is opening the curtain and inviting a new leader to step into the spotlight. Now in our 18th season, we're looking for an innovative theatre arts leader, who is passionate about gender equality, committed to anti-racism, and ON FIRE for MOXIE's mission to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture. A leader who is prepared to take the next step in their career and lead our award... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: TD/Carpenter - Part Time

Stella Adler Studio of Acting seeks a part-time TD/Carpenter - to begin January 2023 Salary: $850/week Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 8-week unpaid furlough each summer Overview: At the Stella Adler Studio of Acting we produce upwards of 30 small theatrical productions in our black box theaters each year as part of the curriculum for our student actors. We hire freelance directors and designers to work on these shows (usually multiple shows running in rep). The TD/Carpenter is respon... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Assistant

POSITION: Costume Shop Assistant POSITION TYPE: Full Time - Temporary DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Supervisor POSITION SUMMARY: The Costume Shop Assistant is a production position within the Costumes Department reporting to the Costume Shop Manager and working closely with the Cutter/Draper, all costume designers, and the annual Costumes Apprentices. Primary responsibilities include working with Costume Shop Manager to facilitate returns, assist with costume notes fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Cutter/Draper/Stitcher

Olney Theatre Center is seeking a Cutter/Draper/Stitcher to join the Production team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performance for the diverse audiences in our community, and educates, learns from, supports and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre Center produces nine shows as part of their Main Stage season along with the National Players Tour and additional Curated Events. The Cutter/Draper/Stitcher will report directly to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Cutter/Draper/Stitcher

Classes / Instruction: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Head Electrician

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is seeking an experienced Head Electrician for its upcoming 2023 Domestic and International tours. The Head Electrician will be responsible for implementing the lighting installation for all performances. Prior experience in a similar position is required. Strong communication skills, time management, and interpersonal skills are necessary. The Head Electrician must demonstrate a self-starter, dynamic and dedicated work ethic. Willing and able to carry ou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications and Marketing

Position Summary The Director of Communications and Marketing (DCM) will unify and lead the strategy, implementation, and evaluation of all direct sales, brand promotion, and institutional communications for the Folger. This individual will be a collaborative senior leader who will shape this new role and form a single, internal "agency" charged with serving all communications and marketing needs of the Folger, ranging from institutional communications and campaigns to specific programs across... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume First Hand

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Artisan

OVERVIEW Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Properties Artisan. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre that exceeds the exp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Open Auditions for "Steel Magnolias"

THE BEVERLY Theatre Guild ANNOUNCES OPEN AUDITIONS FOR STEEL MAGNOLIAS By Robert Harling Directed by Julie L. Zebleckis All roles to be cast at open audition. Race neutral casting - all types welcomed. Audition will consist of readings from the script; however, prepared monologues (up to 3 minutes) welcome. Please bring headshot and resume if you have one. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 @ 3:00 pm TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 @ 7:00 pm CALLBACKS (if needed) THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 @ 7:00 pm MORGAN PARK ACADEM... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Manager (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Wardrobe Manager for its 2023 Festival Season. The Wardrobe Manager works as a member of a 12 person Wardrobe crew, reports to the Costume Director, and supervises Assistant Wardrobe Managers, Wardrobe Staff, and Wardrobe Apprentices. The primary goals of the position will include supervising the Wardrobe Crew in the running and changeover of all Costumes for the Festival's productions, leading the setup of the Wardrobe House, facilitating communication bet... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Electrician (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Production Electrician for its 2023 Festival Season. The Production Electrician reports to the Lighting Director and the Director of Production. The position works as a member of a 13-person team. The Production Electrician directly supervises two assistants, six staff and four apprentices. The primary goals of the position include supervising members of the Electrics staff in prepping the rental lighting package at the rental house; Direct and supervise th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: House Manager (Summer Seasonal)

JOB TITLE: House Manager (Summer Seasonal) DEPARTMENT: Operations REPORTS TO: Operations Manager DATES: May 29 to August 25, 2023 The House Manager works as a member of a three-person Front of House team; they report to the Operations Manager and guide the work of two Front of House Apprentices. The primary goals of the position will include coordinating a smooth Front of House operation for each performance and providing a comfortable, pleasant patron experience with a high level ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Gift Shop Manager (Summer Seasonal)

JOB TITLE: Gift Shop Manager (Summer Seasonal) DEPARTMENT: Operations/Communications REPORTS TO: Operations Manager/ Director of Communication DATES: May 29 to August 25, 2023 The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Gift Shop Manager for its 2023 Festival Summer Season. Working under the Operations Manager and the Director of Communications, the Gift Shop Manager oversees the work of two Gift Shop Associates and is responsible for the efficient operation of a quality retail sales ope... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director of Stage Operations (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Technical Director of Stage Operations for its 2023 Summer Festival season. The ATD of Stage Operations works as a member of the four person Technical Direction team and as the Department Manager of a fourteen person Stage Operations team; they report to the Technical Director, and work alongside two Assistant Stage Operations Managers, six Stage Operations Staff, and five Stage Operations Apprentices. The ATD of Stage Operations plans and superv... (more)