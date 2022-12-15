Now Hiring: Costume Coordinator, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/15/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Coordinator

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire costume coordinators for its costume shop for the winter/spring season. Responsibilities: • Serve as a liaison between the costume design team and the costume shop to facilitate execution of design with ease. • Submit purchase requests for garments and pieces based on designs and design team requests. • Check-in all purchased items. • Prepare and send out returns in collaboration with the Costume Shop Administrator. • Ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Stitcher

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire stitchers for its costume shop for the Spring '23 season. As a stitcher, you are responsible for stitching and making any necessary finishes for assigned costumes while maintaining the integrity of the costume. Responsibilities: • Sewing - via hand or machine • Alter costumes according to costume department specifications • Manage time effectively on each sewing project Requirements: • Possess advanced knowledge of s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Crew

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire wardrobe supervisors and dressers for its costume shop for the Spring '23 season. Responsibilities • Assisting actors with costumes changes • Loading in and out of the wardrobe & dressing rooms • Developing and updating the costumes list and track paperwork • Setting up the backstage change areas • Coordinating the care and maintenance of all costume pieces • Other duties as assigned Requirements • Experience as a wardrob... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Barrington Stage Company Professional Internship Program

Join Barrington Stage Company for our 2023 Internship Program! Our interns are part of a robust educational program training the next generation of theatre leaders and practitioners. Each internship is geared toward training and developing the skills of our interns as they explore a future in the field. Internships are available within various BSC administrative departments. ARCHIVES COMPANY MANAGEMENT COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EDUCATION (YOUTH) EDUCATION (STAGE MANAGEMENT) EDUCATION (COMMUN... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Touring Technical Director

The upcoming tour of "All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" seeks a technical director to oversee the production on the road. The technical director will be responsible for implementing the current iteration of the production for one-nighters at multiple venues. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: - Oversee the implementation of the show's technical rider at each venue prior to the tour's arrival - Ensure scenic furniture construction has been completed an... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre & Performance Studies: Applied Theatre

Governors State University (University Park, IL) is a minority-serving institution inviting applications for a tenure-track, Assistant Professor position of Applied Theatre in Theatre and Performance Studies (TAPS), in the Division of Arts and Letters, to begin in the Fall 2023 semester. This position is a 10-month contract with a teaching load of 21 credit hours (7 courses) in the fall and spring semesters; summer teaching is available but not required. The successful candidate will complem... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre & Performance Studies: Production Management

Governors State University (University Park, IL) is a minority-serving institution inviting applications for a tenure-track, Assistant Professor position of Production Management in Theatre and Performance Studies (TAPS), in the Division of Arts and Letters, to begin in the Fall 2023 semester. This position is a 10-month contract with a teaching load of 21 credit hours (7 courses) in the fall and spring semesters; summer teaching is available but not required. The successful candidate will com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: HERE Gala Auction Coordinator

HERE Gala Auction Coordinator 2023 From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curious audie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Employment date range: 3/6/22-5/26/22 Actors Studio Drama School Rep seeks a skilled and collaborative Production Manager. They are responsible for overseeing all production departments including lighting, props, scenic and costumes. They will oversee the hiring of overhire crew in conjunction with Program Director, manage the budget for the production department, coordinate production elements between rehearsal and performance venues, and create and manage the production schedule. Collaboratin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Dates of employment: 3/6/23-5/26/23 Actors Studio Drama School seeks a resourceful, collaborative, and strategy-minded Technical Director who will manage and oversee the scenic construction, installation, implementation and removal. The Technical Director will supervise overhire carpenters and will coordinate the season's build schedule with Production Management, General Management, and Program Director. The Technical Director is expected to demonstrate strong management skills, collaborate wi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: HERE Gala Producer

From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curious audiences to witness groundbreaking perform... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Cleveland Play House (CPH) seeks an experienced, ambitious, and collaborative individual to be this 107-year-old regional theatre's next Managing Director. Working as a co-leader with the Artistic Director (who will be newly identified in the coming months), the new MD will implement strategic direction, maintain financial stability, and secure necessary resources to ensure the ongoing success of Cleveland Play House. The right candidate will have a creative approach to challenges and will be c... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director/Accompanist for Two-person musical

The Inspired Acting Company, a non-profit professional theatre based in Walled Lake, Michigan, is looking for an experienced musical director for their production of "john & jen" a two-person musical by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. Rehearsals begin June 13, 2023, and the show runs July 7 through July 23, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Rehearsals and performances are held at The Inspired Acting Company theatre, 1124 E West Maple Rd, Walled Lake, MI. Please email your l... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Audition for Parallel 45 Theatre

Casting Notice: Summer 2023 SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023: P45 will kick off the summer with the pop-soul musical Twelfth Night by Shaina Taub and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Originally produced at the Delacorte Theatre in NYC, this family-friendly beach party is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. Professional actors and community members of all ages will come together to celebrate the magic of live theatre togethe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Operator / Off Stage Announcer for National Tour

StarQuest Dance Competition is a nationwide dance competition, touring to 70+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Sound Operator/Announcer/DJ: This position is for passionate Sound Operators who have a vast knowledge of age-appropriate music, the ability to learn scripts timed to our customized music, and a po... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Emcee / Awards Host for National Tour

StarQuest Dance Competition is a nationwide dance competition, touring to 70+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Emcee/Awards Host: This position is for charismatic personalities who crave the opportunity to work as a team, inspire young artists, interact with people, and learn new tech skills. On stage, our ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: LIGHTING DIRECTOR - Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

LIGHTING DIRECTOR - Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER Position Summary: The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is seeking an experienced Lighting Director for its upcoming 2023 Domestic and International tours. Prior experience in a similar position is required. The LD should possess strong communication, time management skills and interpersonal skills. Demonstrate a self-starter, dynamic and dedicated work ethic and must be willing and able to carry out duties as needed and required to ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: House Manager

HOUSE MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking House Managers for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature C... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Audience Services Representative

Audience Services Representative Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened The Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-de... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: LIGHT BOARD OPERATOR / ASSISTANT ELECTRICIAN

ASSISTANT ELECTRICIAN/LIGHT BOARD OPERATOR- Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER Position Summary: The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is seeking an experienced electrician/light board operator for its upcoming 2023 Domestic and International tours. Prior experience in a similar position is required. The candidate should possess strong communication, time management skills and interpersonal skills. Demonstrate a self-starter, dynamic and dedicated work ethic and must be willing and able ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Costumers, Set Designers/Builders and/or Painters, and Lighting Designers

The Inspired Acting Company, a non-profit professional theatre based in Walled Lake, Michigan, is looking for experienced designers, or students/recent graduates wishing to build their design portfolio with professional credits. Rehearsals and performances are held at The Inspired Acting Company building, 1124 E West Maple Rd, Walled Lake, MI. TENTATIVE PRODUCTIONS AND DATES pending rights: Private Lives by Noёl Coward (April 21-May 7, 2023), john & jen-Music by Andrew Lippa (July 7-23, 2023)... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Chevalier Ballet Summer intensive and Conservatory Auditions

Looking for a summer training program where you can work with world class teaching artists in a small group setting and receive personalized caring instruction? Come study with the Chevalier Ballet Conservatory (formerly known as SLK Ballet). CBC summer intensives offer a unique opportunity to study at a professional level in a workshop setting. Faculty include CBC full-time staff and renowned guest teachers. Dancers in the summer programs will be considered for Chevalier Ballet company member... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Sound Engineer

The Ordway: The Ordway is the arts epicenter of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one of the leading nonprofit performing arts centers in the country. Founded on the belief that performing arts should be wide-ranging and accessible to all, the Ordway is home to a variety of performances that encompass the finest in Broadway musicals, concerts, dance and vocal artists. Known as the most comfortable place to catch a show in Minnesota, the Ordway includes a magnificent 1,900-seat Music Theater, a state-o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Visual Head

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)