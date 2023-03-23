Now Hiring: Company Manager, Rehearsal Rooms Coordinator & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/23/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking an Administrative Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for the last seventeen years in an intimate 200-seat venue at the Norris Center, a municipal building run by the City of Naples. The Play... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

Job Title: Director of Production Department: Operations Reports to: Chief Operating Officer Classification: Full time, salaried, exempt Salary Range: $55,000-$65,000 (depending on experience) JOB SUMMARY The Director of Production (Director) serves as a critical member of the Arts Council (AC)'s team, bringing technical expertise to staff, partners, and renter interactions. The Director will manage all technical and production aspects of Arts Council's performance facilities (theatres ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Non-Equity Auditions for Gershwin/Porter Revue - Marblehead Little Theatre

Marblehead Little Theatre is pleased to announce non-Equity auditions for Gershwin & Porter, Who Could Ask for Anything More?. Two of the greatest composers of the 20th century are brought to life through their music. First staged at Marblehead Little Theatre in 2014, this original musical revue was written by Anne Lucas and Betty Lautner. Gershwin & Porter, Who Can Ask for Anything More? returns to MLT this summer, July 28-August 6. Auditions will be by appointment on April 3 & 4 from 6:00 ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: New York Aquarium Wildlife Theater Performer

New York Aquarium Wildlife Theater Performer New York Aquarium Temporary/Seasonal NYA-EDUCATION Job Description Location: New York Aquarium Department: Education Title: Wildlife Theater Performer Employment Type: Temporary/Seasonal Pay Rate: $21.00/hour Reports To: Manager of Live Interpretation & Live Interpretation Coordinator Schedule: March through the end of October. ● March - June work is weekends and holidays. ● July - August work is 4-5 days a week. ● Sept... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking queer and religious consultants

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking queer and religious consultants

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artists Repertory Theatre

Artists Rep (ART) in Portland, Oregon seeks an innovative and resourceful leader that values IDEA (Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) and transparency as central to their work to join a team of talented and dedicated staff, Resident Artists, and board members in the role of Managing Director. About ART "To produce intimate, provocative theatre and provide a home for a diverse community of artists and audiences to take creative risks." Artists Rep Theatre's Mission Statem... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Disney's The Little Mermaid

The Area Stage Company is proud to announce that we have obtained special permission to perform the original broadway script of Disney's The Little Mermaid in an all new immersive style. Following our critically acclaimed, smash hit immersive production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this production will allow audience members to step into an old sea port tavern where sailors gather to exchange myths of merfolk and tales of adventure. This is where Ariel and Eric's worlds will come to life a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Event Servers and Event Bartenders

MGCE is looking for positive, upbeat and outgoing personalities to join our exceptional staff of servers and bartenders! This is the perfect job for someone who is looking for part-time or supplemental employment. Being one of NYC's most popular catering and event companies, you'll get to work in some incredible locations and for some of the world's most well-known brands - all while still pursuing your academic goals, creative endeavors, auditions and/or performances! We offer competi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ADJUNCT INSTRUCTOR - GUEST STAGE DIRECTOR

Seton Hill University Department of Theatre and Dance is hiring guest stage directors for their 2023-2024 production season. The Department stages one musical and two plays each academic year. The Department employs resident full time faculty in all design areas, augmented by guest artists each year, as well as a full time Technical Director/Production Manager. Guest director positions are offered as part-time university adjunct instructor. Candidates should hold an advanced degree in theatre, ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: General Management Intern

RCI Theatricals is currently accepting applications for our Summer 2023 General Management Internship Program. RCI Theatricals is a Theatrical General Management Company that oversees managing, producing, and maintaining shows throughout various stages of development. Since our founding in 1997, we have maintained a powerful presence in the theatre industry, managing projects of all scopes - Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional, and Touring - and leveraging our experience and dynamic industry ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking an experienced Company Manager for the 2023 season. This is a seasonal or full-time year-round position. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry. Responsibilities of the Company Manager include, but are not limited to: • Scheduling of up to 3 additional associate company managers; • Preparing contracts, payroll, and Actors Equity weekly reports; ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Cognitive Performance Lab - Pay-What-You-Can, Drop-in, Weekly, In-Person Monologue Workshop

COURSE DESCRIPTION: A drop-in, weekly, in-person, 3-hour monologue class to support the actor in building the next level of their craft, employing a variety of techniques along with lots of individualized attention to discover valuable new tools for each actor. We'll also introduce cognitive science concepts, connecting traditional acting methods with a modern, comprehensive understanding of the human instrument. Designed to be flexible, this class is ideal whether you're just stopping by for ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Rehearsal Rooms Coordinator

POSITION DESCRIPTION JOB TITLE: Rehearsal Rooms Coordinator REPORTS TO: Grants and Programs Coordinator ABOUT DRAMATISTS GUILD FOUNDATION Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emerge... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Second Stage invites strong cultural executives interested in providing shared leadership, along with the Artistic Director and Board, to set overall direction and identify appropriate support and resources; to motivate staff, artists, trustees, and the theater's core constituencies in pursuit of that direction; and to create a working culture in which decisions are made most effectively. A full position description may be found here: https://mcaonline.com/searches/executive-director-second-sta... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Interim General Manager

Rattlestick seeks an Interim General Manager for a 3-6 month full-time position under the leadership of Incoming Artistic Director Will Davis. There is a possibility that this position will shift from interim into a permanent position. ● Finance: ○ Manage the financial budgets with the objective to support the organization's artistic and programmatic excellence through detailed, balanced budgets. ● General Management/Producing: In conjunction with the Artistic Director guide the Technical T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Operations Coordinator

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities with world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more. With an annual operating budget of approximately $50 million -the majority dedicated directly or indirectly to programming-BAM is a leading presenter of emerging and contemporary artists. BAM is seeking a Marketing Operations Coordinator to provide administrative support for the Ma... (more)

Classes / Instruction: CoupleTV Season 4 Hopefuls

We are looking for single entertaining cast members that want to find love on our show! CoupleTV is an interactive and totally one-of-a-kind show that combines online speed dating with reality tv. It's an eight-episode series with eliminations based on audience and cast member voting. CoupleTV applicants must be in the USA or Canada (ages 21-34/non-union). Paid online practice sessions ($25 per practice, only paid for the 2 required) and audition ($100 USD). Need to have a laptop/computer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Actors Studio Drama School Rep seeks a kind and responsible Company Manager. They will assist in onboarding of employees, collecting receipts and paperwork for petty cash, timesheet and payroll tracking and assisting with submission to payroll company. Structured as a full-time, three-year Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program, The Actors Studio Drama School Rep at Pace University is the only master's degree program officially affiliated with The Actors Studio. Third-Year students' thesis product... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ADVENTURES IN OZ- An Immersive Theatrical Experience (Weston, Ct)

ADVENTURES IN OZ an immersive theatrical experience at The Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Ct. in association with ClockJack Productions based on the L. Frank Baum's 1901 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" Rehearsals: 4/29-5/4 Performances: 8 performances 5/5-5/7 & 5/12-5/14 (2 Sat) Performance/Rehearsal Stipend: $800 Audition date: SUNDAY APRIL 2nd, 2023 11am-5pm All auditions, rehearsals & performances will take place At THE LACHAT TOWN FARM 106 Godfrey Rd W, Weston, CT 06883 (1 hour nor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - George Street Playhouse

Position Summary Working in full partnership with the Artistic Director and reporting to the Board of Trustees, the Managing Director will co-lead one of New Jersey's most vibrant cultural institutions ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. The Managing Director will support the Artistic Director's vision of developing, producing, and presenting work that sets new standards of artistic innovation and production excellence and develops deep relationship... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Ogunquit Playhouse seeks Audio 1

Audio 1 Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced A1 for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between April 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast paced working environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Reports to Audio Supervisor - Mix each Main Stage performance (... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Ogunquit Playhouse Seeks Audio Supervisor

Audio Supervisor Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced Audio Supervisor for our 2023 Season and Arts Academy productions. Approximate dates of employment between March 2023 and November 2023. Ideal Candidate: Must be detail-oriented, organized and focused in a fast paced working environment. Experience reading cable plots, and routine equipment maintenance are imperative. Job Duties/Expectations include (but are not limited to): - Hang, focus and cable rented audio ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communcations

Position Summary The Director of Marketing and Communications (DoMC) is a member of the leadership team for the theatre and will be an integral architect and thought leader as TheatreWorks charts its new course of history and possibilities. The DoMC leads TheatreWorks in achieving all sales goals (e.g., single ticket, group sales, and subscriptions), as well as overseeing all aspects of the brand, including positioning, press, and identity on a regional and national level. This is a h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Audio Supervisor

Associate Audio Supervisor Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Associate Audio Supervisor position reports to the Audio Supervisor and will support and help realize the artistic and technical needs of all internal and external clients. This role will oversee the allocation, maintenance, inventory, and storage of audio, communications, and related equipment in all Office of the Arts venues, and will support all backstage operations. This position will provide expertise i... (more)