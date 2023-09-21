Now Hiring: Carpenter, Performers, and More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/21/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Deputy Director of Development

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a highly-organized professional to work closely with the Director of Development, the development team, board members, and donors to oversee the execution of all fundraising activities by ensuring the development team has all the tools needed for success. This person will have an eye on the department’s calendar, prospects and financial goals and will work with colleagues to orchestrate the achi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Liaison

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Auditions for Days of Wine and Roses (Stage Play)

Drama. In the fast-moving milieu of Madison Avenue, social drinking is almost an occupational necessity, and one that fast-rising young Joe Clay adopts with too ready ease. Unfortunately, the girl he meets and marries shares his proclivity. While they continue to tell themselves that they drink because they choose to, it is soon apparent that their habit has become a serious problem.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

POSITION SUMMARY Delaware Shakespeare (“Del Shakes”) seeks a Managing Director to provide long-term management vision and oversee day-to-day business operations to build on Del Shakes’ 21-year commitment to bringing people together from all walks of life to explore and celebrate their shared humanity through Shakespearean works. VALUES Candidates should share Del Shakes’ values, and its commitment to antiracism. https://delshakes.org/about-us/vision-mission-values/ https://delshakes.o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

POSITION SUMMARY Delaware Shakespeare (“Del Shakes”) seeks an Artistic Director to provide artistic vision and strategic direction to build on Del Shakes’ 21-year commitment to bringing people together from all walks of life to explore and celebrate their shared humanity through Shakespearean works. VALUES Candidates should share Del Shakes’ values, and its commitment to antiracism. https://delshakes.org/about-us/vision-mission-values/ https://delshakes.org/antiracism/ Del Shakes ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Freelance Grant Writer

Location: New York City, NY - Remote Position: Freelance Grant Writer Type: Contract, Freelance Application Deadline: September 30, 2023 The helpNYC Corporation is seeking a Freelance Grant Writer to help advance the organization’s mission. About helpNYC The helpNYC Corporation is a dynamic and impactful nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in New York City. Our mission works to address pressing social challenges and create lasting positiv... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seasonal Associate Audio & Video Supervisor

SEASONAL ASSOCIATE AUDIO & VIDEO SUPERVISOR Signature Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the position of Seasonal Associate Audio & Video Supervisor to join its Production Team. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Associate Production Manager

ASSOCIATE PRODUCTION MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Seasonal Associate Production Manager at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Exec... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Costume Shop Manager

SEASONAL COSTUME SHOP MANAGER Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Seasonal Costume Shop Manager at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Associate

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks an emerging professional in the field of applied theatre or theatre education. The Associate will join our team providing administrative support as well as serving as a teaching artist in our programs. Barrington Stage has a three-fold mission: to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreac... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting: Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival

Blackboard Plays is partnering with Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) to promote a platform for Black Playwrights who tell stories about Black Families. Black Motherhood & Parenting New Play Festival is in the process of finalizing our playwright submissions. Play finalists will be selected and will have a week long development workshop during Fall 2023. Additionally each show will rehearse, be virtually captured and stream in 2024. We are seeking performers for both the development works... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Director, Institutional Events and Partnerships

Harvard University American Repertory Theater 05-Sep-2023 Assistant Director, Institutional Events and Partnerships American Repertory Theater 63563BR Job Summary Under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., the American Repertory Theater is poised to raise significant funds to support the vision of the Artistic Director and the A.R.T.'s productions, while enhancing the cultural climate of the communi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: VISIONS OF ETERNITY (NEW YORK THEATER FESTIVAL)

Casting "Visions of Eternity" for New York Theater Fall/Winter Festival. Synopsis: Matias spends his life in a web of unknowns. In two worlds that consistently collide. When faced with a lost love, how will he react? How will he move on? How will the world interact with him? This play, set against the backdrop of the demons in his mind, delves into the trials of mental illness and how we as people deal with loss. Role Descriptions - Lucia, to play 28-35: Hispanic, Mixed Ethnicity woman. Ma... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Artist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quali... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming fall production of Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 25th –27th with rehearsals starting on September 29th. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus located in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: November 2nd – 5th with morning performances on November 1st and 2nd. • More about the show: ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Performers

Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Dancers or Actors that Move Well www.awakening.com TADA - The Atlanta Dance Company 2335 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Sign-in time at 9:30a, and we'll begin at 10a. Men and ladies together. Here is a link to the audition material: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aq7y56p95z03exm/AAC3tXiDlUsI9cpV9Z9BlxERa?dl=0 It doesn't need to be fully memorized- you may hold it while you read for us. Please wear form-fitting clothing that shows off th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: COLLAB24 DEVISED THEATRE FESTIVAL

Apply to perform in our third annual Collab24 Devised Theatre Festival, a weeklong theatre festival in Chicago! This is an amazing opportunity for artists to showcase their talent, collaborate with other artists from varying specialties, and practice working creatively under pressure, but in a low-stakes environment in this Broadway World Award Nominated Festival! The Collab24 Festival, produced by a collective of artists from a range of theatre organizations located across the country, i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Rolf, Franz, and Frau Schmidt for THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera production

Seeking Houston-area performers for the roles of Rolf, Franz, and Frau Schmidt for Houston Grand Opera's Spring 2024 production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be directed by Francesca Zambello. Live auditions in Houston on November 6, 2023, by registration only. Go to https://www.houstongrandopera.org/about/employment-and-auditions and scroll to the bottom for information and registration for these auditions.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Kiser Theater)

Title: Company Manager (Kiser Theater) Classification: Full-Time, Exempt, Seasonal/Temporary Pay Rate: $1,200 per week Reports to: Associate General Manager Department: General Management Location: New York, New York (onsite) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including:

Carpenters

Electricians

Audio & Video Technicians

Certified Fork Operators

Certified Scissor & Boom Lift Operators

Riggers Loaders

SALARY

Starting at $28/hr Depending on Position

Please email your resume t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Hispanic Actors Wanted!

Shakesperience Productions is seeking, Spanish speaking, culturally appropriate Hispanic non-union actors that can sing/dance and double as a musician to perform in our upcoming Production and Tour of “Dia De Los Reyes” as well as perform and teach as Resident actors for our Shakespeare workshops and classes. This play tells the story of a Fictional protagonist from Puerto Rico, who relives the Holiday through memory; underlining advocacy and resilience, community and culture, after the traged... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Michael Wilson Acting Workshops - Acting Modern Masters: Chekhov, O'Neill, Hansberry, Miller

Seeking participants for Michael Wilson's Actor Workshops. Award-winning Broadway director Michael Wilson to conduct a series of unique four-day acting workshops on the work of renowned modern playwrights - Chekhov, O'Neill, Hansberry, and Miller. The unique showcase format has attracted participants ranging from up-and-coming to Tony and Obie award-winning actors. Over the course of four days, Michael works with a small cast to stage an open workshop/rehearsals of scenes from classic pl... (more)