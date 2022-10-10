November & December Programming Announced at FIAF Featuring Eva Jospin in the Gallery, TILT Kids Day & More

The French Institute Alliance Française is offering their New York audiences the best in French and francophone culture this November and December. Nov 1, they welcome directors Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu for a seven-film retrospective; Nov 10, the FIAF gallery opens for the first US solo exhibition of French artist Eva Jospin; Nov 12, bring the whole family to enjoy a day filled with fun activities at TILT Kids Day; Nov 17, they pay tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with a roundtable discussion; Dec 5, partake in a lively conversation highlighting French Cinema Favorites, and on Dec 7, engage in a talk and view photographs in support of journalist, Serge July.

The French Institute Alliance Française, FIAF is delighted to offer their New York audiences the best in French and francophone culture this November and December. Nov 1, they welcome directors Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu for a seven-film retrospective; Nov 10, the FIAF gallery opens for the first US solo exhibition of French artist Eva Jospin; Nov 12, bring the whole family to enjoy a day filled with fun activities at TILT Kids Day; Nov 17, they pay tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with a roundtable discussion; Dec 5, partake in a lively conversation highlighting French Cinema Favorites, and on Dec 7, engage in a talk and view photographs in support of journalist, Serge July.

Exhibition:

Eva Jospin

Opening Reception

Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

6-8pm

On view: Nov 10-Dec 21, 2022

FIAF Gallery

For her first US solo exhibition, French artist Eva Jospin features works exploring the forest and its distinct materials. Known for her unique use of cardboard, a material that orients the style and meaning of her pieces, Jospin also works with paper, creating delicate drawings.

Jospin's exploration of the vast possibilities offered by the carefully chosen materials comes to full fruition in this exhibition, featuring her most recent works.

TILT Kids Day

Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

10am-5pm

FIAF

This fall, children will discover the enchanting world of forests at FIAF's TILT Kids Day!

Kids will partake in a day filled with fun and exciting activities including a Drag Queen Story Hour, an arts and crafts session, a musical workshop, and a film screening. Each activity aims to inspire its participants to look at the beauty, variety, and ecological importance of forests.

Presented in a new format this season, FIAF's TILT Kids Festival will take place in three separate installments throughout the 2022-2023 cultural calendar. Each Kids Day will offer a variety of workshops and activities for their youngest visitors, with emphasis on an engaging theme. Stay tuned for announcements about the next programs in this series, scheduled for March and May 2023.

FIAF:Talk

Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

7pm

FIAF Skyroom

Join fashion historian Florence Müller, curator Matthew Yokobosky, and moderated by journalist Claude Grunitzy for a conversation about Virgil Abloh's influence on the fashion industry and beyond.

Drawing inspiration from music, art, pop culture and design, Abloh collaborated with artists like Jay-Z and Takashi Murakami, and brands like Nike and Mercedes Benz. A champion of streetwear, Abloh has integrated a younger, urban style into the world of luxury. One year after his tragic passing, we remember Abloh's legacy as the iconic founder of Off-White and the Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton.

FIAF:Talk

In Conversation: French Cinema Favorites

With Antonio Monda and Sean Price Williams

Monday, Dec 5, 2022

7pm

FIAF Tinker Auditorium

Rediscover French cinema's masterpieces and hidden gems with Le Conversazioni's artistic director Antonio Monda, and acclaimed director of photography, Sean Price Williams (Good Times, Tesla, Funny Pages), as they discuss their favorite films. Their secret selections (to be revealed during the talk on December 5) include a 1940s noir and a 1980s dystopian drama, amongst others!

This conversation is part of Le Conversazioni, an international literary festival and speaker series dedicated to arts and culture. Past guests have included Meryl Streep, Brian Selznick, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Laurie Anderson.

Exhibition + Talk

Serge July, A Love Letter to New York

Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022

Opening reception and conversation

6-7pm

FIAF Skyroom

On view: Dec 7-20, 2022

FIAF Skyroom

Author of the Dictionnaire amoureux de New York, Serge July continues his love affair with New York City through photography.

FIAF welcomes July for an in-person conversation and a presentation of his photographs on Wednesday, December 7. He will discuss his appreciation for NYC, as well as his long-established journalism career, including being a co-creator of the French newspaper Libération.

About FIAF



FIAF is the home of francophone cultures and French languages: a beacon from New York to the world. FIAF's mission is to provide their audience and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. They are a welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and all backgrounds, where people can meet, learn, and explore the richness of their heritages and share discoveries. They strive to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond.