Norm Lewis to Premiere Solo Concert with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

Emmy, SAG, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis will premiere a new solo concert program with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis highlights Norm's illustrious career on stage, including his leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd.

Norm has been seen on Broadway in the title role in The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Broadway productions of Chicken and Biscuits, Once on This Island, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. He has been seen on television in "Pose", "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Chicago Med", and "Scandal", and previously appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall in April 2013 and in May 2016, in addition to headlining The New York Pops Underground Cabaret in September 2019.

"Norm Lewis is a dear friend of mine and a fan-favorite of everyone in our New York Pops family!" said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "Norm has starred in so many classics of musical theater during his incredible career. I'm overjoyed to have the opportunity to celebrate his work with a special one night only performance at Carnegie Hall."

"I am honored and very excited to make my Carnegie Hall solo debut this season with The New York Pops under the direction of my dear friend, Maestro Steven Reineke," said Norm Lewis. "I know the quote is 'How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, Practice, Practice.' Well, I've been practicing for 33+ years and look Ma, I finally made it!"

Upcoming concerts in The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season include: Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. featuring Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins; and the orchestra's 39th Birthday Gala honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

THE NEW YORK POPS

One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Norm Lewis, Guest Artist

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

Please note: to support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, all artists, visitors, and staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enter Carnegie Hall. While inside Carnegie Hall, all guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.