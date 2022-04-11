Norm Lewis Joins BLANK SLATE Drama Pilot on NBC

Norm Lewis has been announced as a series regular for NBC's new drama pilot, Blank Slate.

Deadline reports that Lewis will join Samantha Mathis, Matt Passmore, Floriana Lima, Abhi Sinha, and Dave Annable in the new series. The series was created and written by Dean Georgaris and will be directed by Richard Shepard. Georgaris, John Fox, and John Davis will serve as executive producers.

The series follows Special Agent Alexander McCoy, who is a legend in law enforcement, THE AGENT we all hope is out there, THE AGENT we'd all like to be. The only issue is ... he doesn't actually exist. He's a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge, but with an agenda nobody will see coming.

Lewis will play the role of Jeff Stroll, the Deputy Director of Homeland Security and the boss of Maya (Lima). He is called into action after his team encounters the mysterious agent Alexander McCoy.

Norm Lewis can currently be seen starring in the SAG, Critics Choice, and NAACP Image Award-nominated Netflix film Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee, and in the groundbreaking FX series, "Pose." He was previously seen in the NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

Lewis has also been seen on Broadway in Porgy & Bess, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The WILD Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski