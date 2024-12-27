Norbert Leo Butz Shares Bob Dylan Covers in Honor of A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, is now in theaters, and in honor of its release, star Norbert Leo Butz has shared several videos of him singing classic Dylan songs. The latest video sees the Tony-winner covering "Spanish Boots of Spanish Leather," which he notes is one of his "favorite Dylan ballads." Check out the videos below.

Spanish Boots of Spanish Leather

"Man In the Long Black Coat"

“You Gotta Serve Somebody”

"Don't Think Twice, It's All Right"

"When I Paint My Masterpiece"

Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in the film, which chronicles the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. Butz plays Alan Lomax, a one-time mentor to the musician.

The cast also includes Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Tony-award-winning performer Norbert Leo Butz.

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval in 1961 New York, the movie follows the enigmatic 19-year-old Dylan who arrives from Minnesota with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."