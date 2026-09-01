None of the Above Theatre Company to Open 45th Season With OLD SKOOL PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

None of the Above Theatre Company will launch its 45th season with the Old Skool Playwrights Festival, running October 6-25, 2026 at American Theatre of Actors in New York City.

The three-week event will begin with five nights of staged readings from emerging and established playwrights before presenting back-to-back productions of Robert Liebowitz's The Julia Variations and Coulda Woulda Shoulda.

Tickets will go on sale September 15.

Rokuro-Kubi and Jikininki

October 6 at 8 p.m.

The staged reading series will begin with Jill Hoppe's Rokuro-Kubi and Jikininki, an imaginative and eerie new work.

The Key

October 7 at 8 p.m.

L. Lyn-Jones and Steven Cornine's The Key is a musical play tracing ambition, fate and generational inheritance from 1940 to 1960 through an original score.

New Play by Mohammed Said-Ali

October 8 at 8 p.m.

Playwright Mohammed Said-Ali will present a new work as part of the festival's staged reading series.

250 Years...Of Progress?

October 9 at 8 p.m.

Written by Tim Horace and others, 250 Years...Of Progress? is a dance-theatre work set inside a stalled subway station, where an immigrant and an American businessman clash over ambition, freedom and the meaning of national progress.

Cinema on Stage: Welles/Hamilton

October 10 at 8 p.m.

The festival's first week will conclude with a double bill of plays exploring figures from film history.

James Anthony Merolla's Maggie & The Witch follows the final days of Margaret Hamilton, the actress known for playing the Wicked Witch of the West, as she encounters an attendant carrying childhood trauma connected to her famous screen role.

Alan Kanevsky's Eating with Orson examines Orson Welles and his struggle to secure independent financing for his filmmaking.

The Julia Variations

October 11-18

The second week will feature the world premiere of Robert Liebowitz's The Julia Variations, a biographical memory play exploring the life, career and final days of stage and screen actor Raúl Juliá.

Structured as eight theatrical “variations,” the play moves from Juliá's childhood in Puerto Rico through moments involving figures including Errol Flynn, Orson Bean, Meryl Streep and Joseph Papp, culminating in his final performances.

Previews will begin October 11 with performances at 3 and 7 p.m., followed by a press preview October 12 at 8 p.m. Opening night is October 13 at 8 p.m.

Performances continue October 14-16 at 8 p.m., October 17 at 2 and 8 p.m., and October 18 at 3 p.m.

Coulda Woulda Shoulda

October 20-25

Liebowitz's Coulda Woulda Shoulda will follow during the festival's third week. The drama previously received an Off-Broadway contract run in 1997.

The play depicts the final weeks in the life of gambler Allie Neiterman, a character based on Liebowitz's father, combining dark comedy with a portrait of addiction and family.

Opening night is October 20 at 8 p.m., followed by performances October 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. Additional weekend performances through October 25 will be announced.

Festival Information

The Old Skool Playwrights Festival will run October 6-25 at American Theatre of Actors, located at 314 West 54th Street in New York City.

Tickets go on sale September 15, 2026.

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