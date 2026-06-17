4 TO 7: A SOLILOQUY to Open at American Theatre of Actors in NYC

The American Theatre of Actors will present the world premiere of 4 to 7: A Soliloquy, a new play by Emmanuel Martin Di Feliciantonio. Directed by Rommell Sermons and starring Kevin Leonard, the production runs July 9-19 in New York City.

The American Theatre of Actors will present 4 to 7: A Soliloquy, a new play written by Emmanuel Martin Di Feliciantonio and directed by Rommell Sermons.

Running for a limited engagement from July 9 through July 19, the 75-minute production follows a solitary journey through New York City that becomes an exploration of grief, identity, memory and belonging.

4 to 7: A Soliloquy centers on Lionel Fantom, portrayed by Kevin Leonard, a DJ making his way home to Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, after finishing a late-night set at an underground venue on Manhattan's Park Avenue. Over the course of three pivotal hours—from 4:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.—Lionel traverses a city that feels increasingly unfamiliar, reflecting on a lost love, a changing urban landscape and the passage of time.

As darkness gradually gives way to dawn, the production transforms a simple commute into an existential journey, inviting audiences into Lionel's internal world as he confronts questions of purpose, loss and personal history.

Director Rommell Sermons has assembled a creative team that includes lighting designer Christine Davis, sound designer Liam Riordan and wardrobe designer Everett Clark. Assistant stage managers Cidney Hawkins and Bilal Walker join technical advisor Issac Winston, with Krystian Saxbie and Sebastian Areta serving as part of the actor and crew ensemble.

Through atmospheric lighting and immersive sound design, the production seeks to capture the unique liminal space of New York City before sunrise, creating a theatrical landscape suspended between yesterday and tomorrow.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, July 9, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 10, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 11, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 12, 2026

3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 17, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, 2026

3:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

The production runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

All ticket purchases are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred to another individual or converted into a tax-deductible donation supporting the American Theatre of Actors.

Due to the intimate nature of the production and limited seating availability, audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

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