Non-Profit Hosts Halloween Costume Donation For Kids With Disabilities

Today Only Make Believe (OMB), a non-profit organization and children's theater company, announces their first Halloween costume donation program to benefit chronically ill and disabled children. The organization is partnering with local Halloween retail store, Abracadabra NYC to collect unused costumes for children to use in upcoming interactive performances.

Starting October 3rd, Abracadabra NYC will set up donation bins to collect costumes through the end of the Halloween season. Located at 19 W 21st Street, Abracadabra NYC will offer a 15% discount to consumers who purchase an unused costume to donate to the program. The collection of costumes will be used year-round for children and the talented roster of actors during Only Make Believe's performances at hospitals, care facilities, and special education programs in Washington D.C. and New York.

"We are thrilled to team up with Abracadabra NYC to collect new costumes for our performances, during the Halloween season. These donations will benefit our organization and help empower every child who experiences Only Make Believe," says Dena Hammerstein, Founder of Only Make Believe. "We look forward to seeing the wonderful costumes that are generously donated to help introduce children to the magical world of theatre."

Since its start in 1999, Only Make Believe has grown to participate in over 60 facilities along the east coast with over 5,000 performances completed. This year, OMB is hosting their annual gala for the 20th Anniversary Celebration "Make Believe on Broadway," on November 4th at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The event will feature various performances and notable Broadway talent including an appearance from Sir Ian McKellen among others.

To make a costume donation, please visit Abracadabra NYC located at 19 W 21st Street, or visit Only Make Believe's offices at these locations:

Only Make Believe -

NYC

716 Monroe St., NE, Studio #7

New York, NY 10001

Only Make Believe

Washington, DC, 121 West 27th Street, Suite 1002

Washington, DC 20017





