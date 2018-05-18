Nominations Announced For The 7th Annual Jerry Herman Awards of Los Angeles

Today, The Nederlander Organization and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced the nominees for THE 7TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.

This year, for the first time ever, the annual awards show will take place at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre and will once again, be hosted by KABC-7 Reporter George Pennacchio on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7pm.

For information on ticket availability and prices for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please contact the Arts Administration affiliated with each of the nominated high schools.

THE 7TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Peggy Hickey. Director of Education and Outreach is Paul Gleason, and the awards event is co-produced by Micaela Cummings. The awards show is is directed by John Bowab, and John Galo serves as Production Stage Manager.

All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading man and leading lady to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted "Jimmy" Award; named after the owner of Hollywood Pantages: James M. Nederlander. This year's panel of judges includes Nancy Dussault, Obba Babatunde, Lewis Wilkenfeld, Cathy Rigby, & Brad Ellis. Judges panel subject to addition or change.

Nominations for the 7th Annual Jerry Herman Awards

During an eight month period this school year, 36 eligible high school productions were attended by adjudicators and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, much like Broadway's Tony Awards. The list of nominees for the 7th Annual Jerry Herman AWARDS are:

BEST SCENIC DESIGN

de Toledo | Young Frankenstein

John Burroughs HS | Grease

Chadwick School | Spring Awakening

Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls

Whitney HS | Into the Woods

Mira Costa | How to Succeed in Business...

Saugus HS | Beauty and the Beast

HArts Academy | Sister Act

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Windward HS | Chicago

LACHSA | Urinetown

de Toledo | Young Frankenstein

Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls

Chadwick School | Spring Awakening

Milken Community | The Addams Family

Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate

Arcadia HS | Beauty and the Beast

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

de Toledo | Young Frankenstein

John Burroughs HS | Grease

Beverly Hills HS | The Drowsy Chaperone

Milken Community | The Addams Family

Mira Costa HS | How to Succeed in Business...

Oaks Christian HS | Sound of Music

Whitney HS | Into the Woods

New Roads School | Sweet Charity



BEST ORCHESTRA

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

John Burroughs HS | Grease

Hamilton HS | Guys and Dolls

Crescenta Valley HS | Oliver

Oak Park HS | Beauty and the Beast

Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate

Santa Monica HS | How to Succeed in Business...

Oakwood School | The Drowsy Chaperone



BEST ENSEMBLE OR CHORUS

Windward HS | Chicago

LACHSA | Urinetown

Milken Community | The Addams Family

Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls

Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate

Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act

Grace Brethren | Beauty and the Beast

Palos Verdes Peninsula HS | Heathers (School ed.)

BEST MUSICAL STAGING & CHOREOGRAPHY

Windward HS | Chicago

LACHSA | Urinetown

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

Chadwick School | Spring Awakening

Mira Costa | How to Succeed in Business...

Saugus HS | Beauty and the Beast

Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act

Louisville HS | Once upon a Mattress



BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

Chadwick School | Spring Awakening

Milken Community | The Addams Family

Windward HS | Chicago

John Burroughs HS | Grease

Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act

Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls

San Marino HS | Fiddler on the Roof



BEST TECHNICAL CREW

Windward HS | Chicago

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls

Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act

LACHSA | Urinetown

Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate

Mira Costa | How to Succeed in Business...

Providence HS | All Shook Up



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

LACHSA | Urinetown

Joe Fiordaliso Riahi as Officer Lockstock

Palos Verdes Peninsula | Heathers (School ed.)

Noah Shaifer as Ram Sweeney

St. Monica Catholic HS | School of Rock

Lorenzo Forteza as Zach Mooneyham

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

Don Del Barrio as Paul San Marco

Oak Park HS | Beauty and the Beast

Jeremy Orriss as Lumiere

Arcadia | Beauty and the Beast

Derreck Griggs as LeFou

Santa Monica HS | How to Succeed in Business...

Clayton Davis as Bud Frump

Oaks Christian HS | Sound of Music

Michal Woodward as Rolf

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

West Covina HS | Hairspray

Jaime Osuna as Penny Pingleton

St. Monica Catholic HS | School of Rock

Lexxi Becerra as Katie Travis

University High HS | 25th Annual...Spelling Bee

Roscoe Upton as Donna Panch

Immaculate Heart HS | Sister Act

Cassidy O' Connell as Sister Mary Robert

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

Mirabella Isais as Sheila Bryant

LACHSA | Urinetown

Moria Rogers as Little Sally

Mira Costa HS | How to Succeed in Business...

Sabrina Harris as Smitty

Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate

Abby Mohaddes as Hattie



"NO SMALL PARTS" AWARD

San Dimas HS | Sound of Music

Sarina Harms as Gretl Von Trapp

Archer School for Girls | Bat Boy

Willa Frierson as Bud

CHAMPS Charter | Pippin

Samantha Jones as Head of the Visigoth

San Marino HS | Fiddler on the Roof

Max Kolevski as Avram

John Burroughs | Grease

Ethan Herrise as Teen Angel

Chadwick School | Spring Awakening

Kira Corbalis as Adult Female Roles

Beverly Hills HS | The Drowsy Chaperone

Caroline German as Trix

Immaculate Heart HS | Sister Act

Emma D'Atri as Monsignor O'Hara

BEST PRODUCTION

Windward | Chicago

LACHSA | Urinetown

Chadwick School | Spring Awakening

Milken Community | The Addams Family

Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls

Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line

Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate

John Burroughs | Grease

For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS would like to extend special thanks to Gilbert Smith and Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto with The Ricardo Montalban Theatre for use of their beautiful theatre for auditions, rehearsals, and our awards show performance.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 26th.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)

For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.

