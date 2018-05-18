Nominations Announced For The 7th Annual Jerry Herman Awards of Los Angeles
Today, The Nederlander Organization and Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced the nominees for THE 7TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles.
This year, for the first time ever, the annual awards show will take place at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre and will once again, be hosted by KABC-7 Reporter George Pennacchio on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7pm.
For information on ticket availability and prices for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please contact the Arts Administration affiliated with each of the nominated high schools.
THE 7TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS is produced by Benny Aguayo. Musical Direction is by Michael Orland with Musical Staging by Peggy Hickey. Director of Education and Outreach is Paul Gleason, and the awards event is co-produced by Micaela Cummings. The awards show is is directed by John Bowab, and John Galo serves as Production Stage Manager.
All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading man and leading lady to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted "Jimmy" Award; named after the owner of Hollywood Pantages: James M. Nederlander. This year's panel of judges includes Nancy Dussault, Obba Babatunde, Lewis Wilkenfeld, Cathy Rigby, & Brad Ellis. Judges panel subject to addition or change.
Nominations for the 7th Annual Jerry Herman Awards
During an eight month period this school year, 36 eligible high school productions were attended by adjudicators and scored in multiple creative, technical and performance categories, much like Broadway's Tony Awards. The list of nominees for the 7th Annual Jerry Herman AWARDS are:
BEST SCENIC DESIGN
de Toledo | Young Frankenstein
John Burroughs HS | Grease
Chadwick School | Spring Awakening
Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls
Whitney HS | Into the Woods
Mira Costa | How to Succeed in Business...
Saugus HS | Beauty and the Beast
HArts Academy | Sister Act
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Windward HS | Chicago
LACHSA | Urinetown
de Toledo | Young Frankenstein
Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls
Chadwick School | Spring Awakening
Milken Community | The Addams Family
Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate
Arcadia HS | Beauty and the Beast
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
de Toledo | Young Frankenstein
John Burroughs HS | Grease
Beverly Hills HS | The Drowsy Chaperone
Milken Community | The Addams Family
Mira Costa HS | How to Succeed in Business...
Oaks Christian HS | Sound of Music
Whitney HS | Into the Woods
New Roads School | Sweet Charity
BEST ORCHESTRA
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
John Burroughs HS | Grease
Hamilton HS | Guys and Dolls
Crescenta Valley HS | Oliver
Oak Park HS | Beauty and the Beast
Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate
Santa Monica HS | How to Succeed in Business...
Oakwood School | The Drowsy Chaperone
BEST ENSEMBLE OR CHORUS
Windward HS | Chicago
LACHSA | Urinetown
Milken Community | The Addams Family
Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls
Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate
Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act
Grace Brethren | Beauty and the Beast
Palos Verdes Peninsula HS | Heathers (School ed.)
BEST MUSICAL STAGING & CHOREOGRAPHY
Windward HS | Chicago
LACHSA | Urinetown
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
Chadwick School | Spring Awakening
Mira Costa | How to Succeed in Business...
Saugus HS | Beauty and the Beast
Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act
Louisville HS | Once upon a Mattress
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
Chadwick School | Spring Awakening
Milken Community | The Addams Family
Windward HS | Chicago
John Burroughs HS | Grease
Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act
Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls
San Marino HS | Fiddler on the Roof
BEST TECHNICAL CREW
Windward HS | Chicago
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls
Valley Academy of the Arts and Sciences | Sister Act
LACHSA | Urinetown
Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate
Mira Costa | How to Succeed in Business...
Providence HS | All Shook Up
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
LACHSA | Urinetown
Joe Fiordaliso Riahi as Officer Lockstock
Palos Verdes Peninsula | Heathers (School ed.)
Noah Shaifer as Ram Sweeney
St. Monica Catholic HS | School of Rock
Lorenzo Forteza as Zach Mooneyham
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
Don Del Barrio as Paul San Marco
Oak Park HS | Beauty and the Beast
Jeremy Orriss as Lumiere
Arcadia | Beauty and the Beast
Derreck Griggs as LeFou
Santa Monica HS | How to Succeed in Business...
Clayton Davis as Bud Frump
Oaks Christian HS | Sound of Music
Michal Woodward as Rolf
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
West Covina HS | Hairspray
Jaime Osuna as Penny Pingleton
St. Monica Catholic HS | School of Rock
Lexxi Becerra as Katie Travis
University High HS | 25th Annual...Spelling Bee
Roscoe Upton as Donna Panch
Immaculate Heart HS | Sister Act
Cassidy O' Connell as Sister Mary Robert
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
Mirabella Isais as Sheila Bryant
LACHSA | Urinetown
Moria Rogers as Little Sally
Mira Costa HS | How to Succeed in Business...
Sabrina Harris as Smitty
Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate
Abby Mohaddes as Hattie
"NO SMALL PARTS" AWARD
San Dimas HS | Sound of Music
Sarina Harms as Gretl Von Trapp
Archer School for Girls | Bat Boy
Willa Frierson as Bud
CHAMPS Charter | Pippin
Samantha Jones as Head of the Visigoth
San Marino HS | Fiddler on the Roof
Max Kolevski as Avram
John Burroughs | Grease
Ethan Herrise as Teen Angel
Chadwick School | Spring Awakening
Kira Corbalis as Adult Female Roles
Beverly Hills HS | The Drowsy Chaperone
Caroline German as Trix
Immaculate Heart HS | Sister Act
Emma D'Atri as Monsignor O'Hara
BEST PRODUCTION
Windward | Chicago
LACHSA | Urinetown
Chadwick School | Spring Awakening
Milken Community | The Addams Family
Chaminade Prep | Guys and Dolls
Covina Valley Unified | A Chorus Line
Palos Verdes HS | Kiss Me Kate
John Burroughs | Grease
For a full list of competing high schools and breakdown of nominations, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS would like to extend special thanks to Gilbert Smith and Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto with The Ricardo Montalban Theatre for use of their beautiful theatre for auditions, rehearsals, and our awards show performance.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 26th.
THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)
For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.
For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.