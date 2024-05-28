No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, June 4th No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter and host Michele Carlo will bring New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including Kambri Crews, Tracy Starin, Ronna Levy, Stanley Recio and more, to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights @ 7pm for “No Name At Word Up Super Story Party”.

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Word Up Community Bookshop is located at the corner of 165th Street & Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. (Take A, C or #1 train to 168th Street). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.