No Name Special Comedy / Variety Show Comes to QED Astoria

No Name producer / host Eric Vetter brings his multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety back to renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space Q.E.D. Astoria on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:30pm. Admission is $10.00 (no purchase minimum). For tickets and more QED information, go to: www.qedastoria.com/

The show, called "Special at Q.E.D," will feature comedian/author/ pundit Leighann Lord (author - "Real Women Do It Standing Up") Charles McBee (New York Comedy Festival) Liz Miele (CD - Mind Over Meelee) Megan Sass(NY Funny Songs Festival)and Jillian Thomas (Ten Foot Rat Cabaret), with musical guests BinderSuze (the piano-vocal duo created and curated by Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze).

Performers are subject to change. Doors open at 7:00pm. Owner Kambri Crews describes Q.E.D. Astoria as an after-school space for grown-ups. "We offer affordable classes and shows that are as diverse as Queens itself. At Q.E.D. you'll find arts and crafts, stand-up comedy, tastings, DIY projects, poetry slams, game nights, walking tours, storytelling, gardening, improv, and everything in between." Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.





