No Name & A Bag O' Chips Comedy / Variety Show Returns To Q.E.D. Astoria

The event is on September 14.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
No Name & A Bag O' Chips Comedy / Variety Show Returns To Q.E.D. Astoria Image
On Saturday, September 14th No Name  and A Bag O' Chips producer / host Eric Vetter  will bring his multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety including: singer/composer/educator Amy Engelhardt (The Green Room 42), comedian/writer Rory Scholl (The Peoples Improv Theater), illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow),comic Dave Lester (Amazon Prime Video "And How Does That Make You Feel") and keyboardist/vocalist Richard Binder  (BinderSuze) back to renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space Q.E.D. Astoria @ 7:00pm.

Admission is $15.00 (no purchase minimum). Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station.

For tickets and more QED information, go to: www.qedastoria.com/

For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com





