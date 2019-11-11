No Name... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy/ Variety Show Comes To Otto's In Manhattan

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a November 15, 2019 shows at Otto's in Manhattan.

Stupendous Stephanie is the Stage Manager and scheduled guest artists for the 7pm show are:

Lee Alan Barrett

Nancy Parker

Jillian Thomas

Christine Blackburn

& more!

Music will be provided by No Name house band The Summer Replacements including Carl "November, No Problem" Fortunato, Alex "The Assassin" De Suze, Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González, "King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill.

No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.





