Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons In Talks to Join Lucille Ball Biopic BEING THE RICARDOS
Simmons and Arianda are being considered for the roles of William Frawley and Vivian Vance, who portrayed Fred and Ethel Vance on I Love Lucy.
Tony Award-winner Nina Arianda and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons are currently in talks to join Aaron Sorkin's upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, Being the Ricardos.
Simmons and Arianda are being considered for the roles of William Frawley and Vivian Vance, the actors who starred as Fred and Ethel Mertz on the couple's iconic sitcom, I Love Lucy.
It was revealed last month that Academy and Emmy Award-winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar-winner Javier Barden are currently in talks to star as iconic comedienne Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz.
Acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is attached to direct and pen the screenplay for the film. The film will be set on a week of production of I Love Lucy and will explore real relationship between Ball and Arnaz as they face a set of crises that could end both their careers and their marriage.
Arianda is a Tony winner for her performance in Venus in Fur. She also starred on Broadway in Born Yesterday and Fool For Love. She recently played Damien Lewis love interest onn Showtime's Billions and stars alongside Billy Bob Thornton in Amazon's Goliath.
Simmons' Broadway credits include "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," "Guys and Dolls," "Peter Pan," and "A Change in the Heir." He won an Academy Award for his role in "Whiplash."
