Nik Walker & Donna Lynne Champlin Will Lead Hangar Theatre's SWEENEY TODD

The Hangar Theatre has just announced the stars of its upcoming Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The production will feature Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Donna Lynne Champlin as Mrs. Lovett and BroadwayWorld's own Nik Walker (The Chaos Twins) as Sweeney Todd.

Sweeney Todd will run July 23 - August 7.

Walker most recently appeared as Otis Williams in Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton). He's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

Donna Lynne Champlin is an OBIE and Drama Desk award winning actress best known as "Paula Proctor" on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and "Barb" in NETFLIX's Feel The Beat. Broadway: James Joyce's The Dead, By Jeeves, Hollywood Arms, Sweeney Todd, and Billy Elliot: The Musical.

Recently appointed Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky (she/hers) says, "We cannot wait to reunite artists and live audiences with a shared in-person theatrical experience, while maintaining the health and safety of all as our first priority."

The macabre tale of a wronged barber in 19th-century London who returns from exile with his blade, and a vengeance. He opens up a barbershop, conveniently located above a carnivorous meat-pie shop, and finds a memorable way to enact revenge. This award-winning musical tackles societal issues of power and class with dark humor and wit, and features one of the most stunning scores ever written for the stage.

