Next DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS IMPROV SHOW to Be Held in May

The Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show is one of NYC's best kept indie improv secrets. As part of their admission, audience members share a secret at the door (must be yours, must be true) which is used to inspire a night of improv comedy. The next performance will be held on Monday, May 20th at 7pm, at BATSU! (67 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003).

In a world where we are all sharing everything all the time (at least the good parts), the Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show allows audience members the opportunity to make public something they would normally keep private. It's 'fun' but the power of spilling secrets offers something more - connection with a room full of strangers, to let go of the feeling of having to be quiet about things that you think aren't the human condition. And it's funny, too!

"I think our audience comes back over and over because it feels good to share something secret in a crowd. Where else can someone experience that kind of catharsis? A church confessional booth, maybe? Screaming into a pillow? Let's be real, an improv show is way more fun. Therapy works too, I guess. But come on, that's expensive. And not usually very funny," says Stephen Sheffer, performer and co-producer of the show.

"The audience is what truly makes the show unique. They're vital. And I haven't really seen that kind of audience/performer relationship in a lot of other shows. It's super interactive without making the audience perform, without putting them on the spot," says Andrew Adamietz, performer and co-producer.