New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of November 9 - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Book, MOULIN ROUGE! Songbook, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes a book of stories behind the musical Jagged Little Pill, the Moulin Rouge! songbook, and more!

Plus, check out holiday albums from Maxine Linehan, Pentatonix, Petula Clark, William TN Hall, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Check out the full list below!

Books Now Available:

Jagged Little Pill: The Stories Behind the Iconic Album and Groundbreaking Musical

Chronicle of the Grammy-winning 1995 Alanis Morissette album and the new Broadway musical it inspired. Photos (Matthew Murphy) and interviews from Morissette, bookwriter Diablo Cody, creative team members, and cast members, as well as a full annotated libretto and an exploration of the album's cultural significance.

Purchase on Amazon.

Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway

By Michael Riedel

Account of recent Broadway history-spanning from the debut of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Sunset Boulevard to Disney's The Lion King. Drawing upon more than 150 insider interviews, Riedel walks us through the Broadway we know and love today: an industry awash in big hits and bigger money, while also being an industry split between its adherence to old art forms and the allure of popular culture.

Purchase on Amazon.

Sweet Mystery: The Musical Works of Rida Johnson Young

By Ellen M. Peck

Part of Broadway Legacies series. Study of the musical theater works of Rida Johnson Young (ca. 1869-1926), one of the most prolific female playwrights of her time, as well as a lyricist and librettist in the musical theater. She wrote more than thirty full-length plays, operettas, and musical comedies, 500 songs, and four novels, including Naughty Marietta, Lady Luxury, The Red Petticoat, and When Love is Young. 192 pages. Using archival materials such as original typescripts, correspondence, and reviews, the book contextualizes her work in the early twentieth century professional theater and provides a window into the standard practices of writing and production of the era. Illustrated.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Cast of Mentors

By Ken Davenport

Pieces of advice from high-achievers-including Terrence McNally, Dominique Morisseau, David Henry Hwang, Daryl Roth, Kathleen Marshall, Stephen C. Byrd, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Mandy Gonzalez, Kenny Leon, Charlotte St. Martin, Sergio Trujillo and more.

Purchase on CastofMentors.com.

Cicely Tyson Just as I Am: A Memoir

"Just As I Am is my truth. It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside. In these pages, I am indeed Cicely, the actress who has been blessed to grace the stage and screen for six decades. Yet I am also the church girl who once rarely spoke a word. I am the teenager who sought solace in the verses of the old hymn for which this book is named. I am a daughter and mother, a sister, and a friend. I am an observer of human nature and the dreamer of audacious dreams. I am a woman who has hurt as immeasurably as I have loved, a child of God divinely guided by His hand. And here in my ninth decade, I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say." -Cicely Tyson

Purchase on Amazon.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: A Play

By August Wilson

This is the movie tie-in version of August Wilson's play, to be presented on Netflix beginning 12/4/20.

The time is 1927. The place is a run-down recording studio in Chicago. Ma Rainey, the legendary blues singer, is due to arrive with her entourage to cut new sides of old favorites. Waiting for her are her black musician sidemen, the white owner of the record company, and her white manager. What goes down in the session to come is more than music. It is a riveting portrayal of black rage, of racism, of the self-hate that racism breeds, and of racial exploitation.

Purchase on Amazon.

Mike Nichols: A Life

By Mark Harris

This biography is "an intimate and evenhanded accounting of success and failure alike; the portrait is not always flattering, but its ultimate impact is to present the full story of one of the most richly interesting, complicated, and consequential figures the worlds of theater and motion pictures have ever seen. " Audiobook narrated by George Newbern.

Purchase on Amazon.

Moulin Rouge! songbook

Vocal selections from Moulin Rouge! the musical. Includes "Backstage Romance," "Chandelier," "Come What May," "Crazy Rolling," "Elephant Love Medley," "Firework," "Nature Boy," "Only Girl in a Material World," "Shut Up and Raise Your Glass," "The Sparkling Diamond," "Sympathy for the Duke," "El Tango de Roxanne," "Your Song."

Purchase on Amazon.

Staging America: Twenty-First-Century Dramatists

By Christopher Bigsby

Explores the lives and works of eight award-winning playwrights-including Ayad Akhtar, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Young Jean Lee and Quiara Allegría Hudes-whose backgrounds reflect the social, religious, sexual and national diversity of American society. Each chapter is devoted to a single playwright and provides an overview of their career, a description and critical evaluation of their work, as well as a sense of their reception. Draws on primary sources, including the playwrights' own commentaries and notes, and contemporary reviews.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Theatre of Rupert Goold: Radical approaches to adaptation and new writing

By Sarah Grochala

Surveys and analyzes the range of British stage director Rupert Goold's work to date. Based on extensive interviews with Goold and some of the playwrights, designers, actors and other creatives who have collaborated with him.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Christmas in Hollywood

"Festive songs from the silver screen and yuletide favourites as sung by iconic Hollywood stars from the golden age of cinema and television." Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Danny Kaye, Doris Day, Deanna Durbin, Shirley Temple, Dick Powell, Esther Williams, Jimmy Durante, Red Buttons, Tab Hunter, Debbie Reynolds, Rosemary Clooney, Gordon MacRae, Nelson Eddy, Jeanette MacDonald and many more. Also spotlights recordings by Hollywood's "ghost singers," with featured songs performed by Marni Nixon, Norma Zimmer and Bill Lee. Plus the complete 1959 stereo album "We Wish You a Merry Christmas - 15 Great Christmas Favorites sung by Warner Bros. Stars," with songs by stars of popular television shows including Roger Moore, Connie Stevens, Dorothy Provine, Eddie Cole and others.

Purchase on Amazon.

Maxine Linehan: This Time of Year

Tracks include "Somewhere in My Memory / Believe," "This Time of Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Christmas the Way I Remember," "Happy Xmas (War is Over)," "Underneath the Tree," "Memories," "I Think of You (Holiday Edition)," "Moonlight in Vermont," "I'll Be Seeing You," "The Perfect Year," "Silent Night."

Purchase on Amazon.

Over the Moon

Soundtrack for new Netflix animated film. Songs by s Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park. Original music score by Steven Price. Performing cast includes Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, Cathy Ang, and Robert G. Chiu.

Purchase on Amazon.

Pentatonix: We Need a Little Christmas

This is the a cappella group's sixth holiday album. Track list to come.

Purchase on Amazon.

Petula Clark: Christmas in London

All of Petula Clark's festive recordings from the 1950s - a selection of traditional carols alongside a sprinkling of original Christmas songs. Includes two previously unreleased radio performances, unheard since their original broadcast.

Purchase on Amazon.

Sweeney Todd soundtrack vinyl

2007 movie soundtrack on vinyl. Score by Stephen Sondheim. The cast includes Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jayne Wisener, Jamie Campbell Bower, Laura Michelle Kelly, Ed Sanders, Anthony Head, and Peter Bowles.

Purchase on Amazon.

Vera Lynn: Keep Smiling Through

Featuring never-before-heard and reorchestrated versions of classic songs performed by Dame Vera Lynn with various orchestras. "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "We'll Meet Again," "My Son, My Son," "White Cliffs Of Dover," "As Time Goes By," "Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye," "Close To You," "High Flight," "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "From the Time You Say Goodbye," "White Christmas," Medley ("White Cliffs Of Dover" / "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" / "We'll Meet Again").

Purchase on Amazon.

Beacon: Holiday Improvisations

Composer/musician William TN Hall's debut album. Original instrumental piano improvisations based on traditional carols and two original, previously unrecorded holiday compositions. Tracks include "Opening: I Saw Three Ships," "The First Noël," "Once in Royal David's City," "Transition: Away to a Manger," "Away in a Manger," "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing," "Jingle Glass Bells," "God Rest Ye Merry Bootleggers," "In the Bleak Mid-Winter," "Oh N.Y.C. Christmas Tree," "Closing: Joy to the World," "My First Christmas with You," "Lullaoly," "Christmas Eve 2019," "Noel the Herald Angel Mashed It Up," "Oh Chanukah," "Gabriel's Message (Most Highly Flavoured Gravy Train)," "Auld Lang Syne," and "Auld Lang Syne (Instrumental)."

Purchase on Amazon.

Ben Bagley's Irving Berlin Revisited

Performers include Richard Chamberlain, Blossom Dearie, Dorothy Loudon, and Bobby Short. Limited to 500 copies.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Jorrocks: London Studio Cast Recording

CD debut of the Saga Records London studio cast recording. Music and lyrics by David Heneker. Barry Kent, Rita Williams, Pat Whitmore, Charles Young, Charles Granville, and Andy Cole, with the Rita Williams Singers and Brian Fahey Orchestra. The musical was based on the novels of R. S. Surtees and opened at London's New Theatre on September 22nd 1966. Digitally remastered from the original master tapes. Includes the very first recording of the overture, which was previously unreleased on the original LP album. Special bonus: the original demo recordings from the David Heneker Archive, including several songs later cut from the production. Limited edition release of 500 units only.

Purchase on Amazon.

Lolita, My Love

Live (Boston) soundboard recording of the musical, score by John Barry (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (lyrics). Orchestrations by Eddie Sauter. Mastered by James Nelson.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Thankful: A Benefit Album For Jerad Bortz

Twenty-two original songs written by Steven Skeels. The cast includes Annaleigh Ashford, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie J. Block, Jerad Bortz, Alex Brightman, Breedlove, Lisa Brescia, Norbert Leo Butz, Liz Callaway, Gaelen Gilliland, Jin Ha, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Julia Murney, Q. Smith, Ali Stroker, Steven Skeels, Marty Thomas, Katie Thompson, Ryan Vasquez, Ann VanCleave and Ben Vereen with Jerad Bortz Jared Bradshaw, Kathy Coppolino, Michael Di Liberto, Olivia Donalson, Hannah Dowdy, Stacia Fernandez, David Gilleo, Gaelen Gilliland, Courtney Iventosch, Craig Jessup, Eddie Marco, Samuel Moffatt, Brian Munn, Lindsay Northen, Tori Palazola O'Rourke, Andy Redeker, Jonathan Ritter, Mesghan Sands, Steven Skeels, Ann Van Cleave, and Laura Woyasz.

Funds to benefit Jerad Bortz (Wicked), who was seriously injured in a 2018 car accident.

Purchase on Amazon.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Christmas Trilogy

Deluxe three CD + DVD edition. Unclear how this differs from previous releases.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

The Court Jester Blu-Ray

1955 Paramount musical-comedy film starring Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury and Cecil Parker. Melvin Frank and Norman Panama, directors. Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury, Cecil Parker, Glynis Johns, Angela Lansbury, Mildred Natwick, Cecil Parker, and John Carradine. Songs by Sylvia Fine, Danny Kaye, and Sammy Cahn. Remastered from a 6K film transfer of the original VistaVision negative.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles